Pitt football gets first WPIAL recruit for 2018

Thomas Jefferson defensive end Noah Palmer had the rare treat of telling Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi -- face-to-face -- that he plans to enroll next year.

Palmer said he was visiting Pitt on Thursday when he sat down in Narduzzi's office and gave him the good news.

"He jumped right up and gave me a big hug," Palmer said. "It was nice. He's a great guy."

Palmer, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, is the third senior from the Class of 2018 to commit to the Panthers -- and the first from the WPIAL.

He joins New Jersey quarterback Nick Patti and Massachusetts tight end Jay Symonds.

Palmer, who also plays tight end for Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak, said he has offers from several Mid-American Conference schools, plus Army and Robert Morris. He said choosing Pitt was an easy decision.

"I've been surrounded by Pitt all my life," he said. "It's awesome that I can say I'm playing for Pitt. Plus, it's close to family."