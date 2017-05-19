Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins' Murray named starting goalie for Game 4 
Pitt

Pitt's Brenna Wise to transfer to Indiana
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, May 19, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Brenna Wise shoots an open jumper against Notre Dame during the Panthers 65-55 loss to the Fighting Irish at the Petersen Events Center on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2015.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Brenna Wise, who was the face of the Pitt women's basketball program for two seasons before deciding to transfer, said Friday she will enroll at Indiana. She must sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Wise, a two-time state champion at Vincentian, started 61 games at Pitt the past two seasons, improving her scoring average from 10.7 points per game as a freshman to 14.3 during the 2016-17 season. She averaged 7.6 rebounds in her first year at Pitt -- when she was named to the ACC All-Freshman team -- and 6.4 last season.

Wise said she's looking forward to improving her game at Indiana in anticipation of a possible professional career.

“Oh, my gosh, it was one of the toughest decisions I ever had to make,” she said. “It came down to a lot of heart and soul. I fell in love with the coaching staff.

“It's truly an honor to have the opportunity to play in the Big Ten. Indiana is a basketball mecca.”

After announcing her plans to transfer in March, she chose Indiana from, among other finalists, Ohio State, Michigan, Dayton and Villanova.

While at Vincentian, Wise, 6-foot, was rated the No. 13 small forward in the nation by ESPN.

