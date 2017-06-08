Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt grants Cam Johnson right to transfer to North Carolina
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson hits a 3-pointer against Gardner-Webb in the first half Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, at Petersen Events Center.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson goes for a layup against Miami (Fla.)'s D.J. Vasiljevic on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 4 hours ago

Former Pitt guard Cam Johnson finally is free to go to North Carolina or anywhere else.

Pitt reversed its previous stance Thursday afternoon and granted Johnson, who graduated this year and verbally committed to North Carolina, the right to transfer to the national champion Tar Heels, Johnson's father Gil Johnson said.

Johnson will have two years of eligibility at North Carolina and will be able to play this season.

“I talked to Dan Bartholomae (Pitt associate athletic director),” Gil Johnson said. “I'm thrilled that the University of Pittsburgh made a good decision.”

Johnson said NCAA regulations state schools are required to fully release graduate transfers to go anywhere or block them entirely.

“It wasn't their intention to not allow Cam to continue his basketball career, so they decided to give him a full release,” Gil Johnson said.

Gil Johnson recently was in contact with NCAA and ACC officials who advised him his son should be free to transfer.

Pitt officials said the NCAA's recent interpretation of the rule led them to grant Johnson his freedom.

If they had not granted a full release, Johnson would be “permanently ineligible,” Pitt athletic department spokesman Matt Plizga said in a release.

“This interpretation presents unduly restrictive eligibility stipulations on graduate transfers that do not exist with other transfer students. The general transfer rules are less restrictive and would allow a student-athlete the opportunity to immediately receive athletic aid, continue his graduate education for two years and still have the opportunity to compete after serving a year in residence.

“Therefore, given this NCAA interpretation, we have decided to take a less restrictive approach and grant Cameron Johnson the opportunity to transfer to another ACC school with immediate eligibility for competition. We were proud to have Cameron as a student-athlete and are now proud to have him as a graduate of our institution. We wish him the very best as he pursues his graduate degree.”

Johnson averaged 11.9 points last season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

