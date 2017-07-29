Pitt football camp preview: Faces in new places on offense

Tribune-Review Pitt football beat writer Jerry DiPaola looks at eight positions that will be manned by new people this season. Some are veterans switching positions. Some are young players with limited experience. Some players will be difficult to replace. All will impact whether Pitt can win more games than the eight that marked each of coach Pat Narduzzi's first two seasons.

Quarterback

Coach Pat Narduzzi needs improvement everywhere. But the key is Max Browne, who must do in one year what it took Nathan Peterman two seasons to accomplish: Become comfortable and productive. Browne has the tools and temperament, but he never lived up to his five-star reputation at USC where he was benched last year, three games into his only starting opportunity. Narduzzi likely will name Browne the starter, but until then he wants him looking over his shoulder at Ben DiNucci.

Running back

Thanks to diligent recruiting, good coaching and a commitment to the running game, Pitt has successfully replaced five 1,000-yard rushers since 2008. Of those five, three are in the NFL and a fourth — junior Qadree Ollison — remains in the fight for playing time. Ollison is no lock to get the majority of carries this season, with Darrin Hall, Chawntez Moss and freshmen A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley sharing snaps. Running backs coach Andre Powell has lots to work with, but tough decisions to make.

Left guard

The position other than quarterback that can potentially derail the season is the offensive line where the solid left side of Adam Bisnowaty and Dorian Johnson is in the NFL. That's a big chunk of strength and experience to do without, and many schools couldn't weather it. Part of the solution is to move senior center Alex Officer to left guard. Concerns? Maybe not that many, when you consider Officer, 6-4, 335, was the starting right guard in 2015 and is primed to make his 35th consecutive start Sept. 2.

Left tackle

When NFL scouts show up at Pitt games this season, all eyes will be trained on Brian O'Neill, who represents probably the best decision Narduzzi has made in nearly three years at Pitt. Narduzzi moved the athletically gifted 6-6, 300-pound O'Neill from tight end to right tackle in 2015, and now O'Neill moves to the left side to protect the quarterback's blind side. O'Neill suffered a shoulder injury in the spring game, but Narduzzi promised it won't be a problem “for sure.” Pitt fans hope he's right.

Right tackle

It was difficult for Jaryd Jones-Smith to find playing time last season behind O'Neill and Bisnowaty. Especially coming off a knee injury that cost him his entire 2015 sophomore season when he could have earned a starting job. He's a senior now, and this season represents his last chance. At 6-7, 320 pounds, he'll be difficult for pass rushers to navigate around, but his inexperience (four starts in four years) can't be ignored. He'll have a new neighbor for the opener; Alex Bookser has been suspended one game for his DUI.

Center

Coaches seemed encouraged by the progress Connor Dintino made at center this spring after he spent most of his time on special teams and as a reserve defensive tackle. Dintino is no lock to open the season as the starting center; Officer has started 23 games there. But Dintino, a junior from Choate Rosemary Hall prep school, will get a chance to live up to his billing: He was rated the No. 1 player in Connecticut by 247Sports in 2013.

Tight end

It's nice to recruit five-star players and even nicer when they turn into real stars. Before that, they need to get on the field. That's the case with Chris Clark, the No. 1 tight end coming out of high school in 2015. He committed to UCLA, transferred to Pitt, missed 2016 with a knee injury — he would have sat out, anyway, due to NCAA transfer rules — but now is poised to replace Scott Orndoff, who averaged 16.5 yards per catch last year. That's a big void in the offense for Clark to fill.

Kicker

For two seasons, Narduzzi had no worries about his kicker when it came time to try a field goal. He just called out Chris Blewitt's name and expected to see three points on the scoreboard. Blewitt, who graduated as the all-time kick scoring leader at Pitt (363 points), will be replaced by Alex Kessman, who never has been a regular kicker in college. He was a quarterback, safety and punter in high school in Clarkston, Mich., but his 56-yard field goal was the fourth-longest in state history.

