Pitt football camp preview: Faces in new places on defense

Tribune-Review Pitt football beat writer Jerry DiPaola looks at eight positions that will be manned by new people this season.Some are veterans switching positions. Some are young players with limited experience. Some players will be difficult to replace. All will impact whether Pitt can win more games than the eight that marked each of coach Pat Narduzzi's first two seasons.

Nose tackle

When Jeremiah Taleni was dismissed from the team for substandard conduct, it left a big hole in the middle of the defense. Taleni never was a full-time starter in three seasons and recorded only three career sacks, but coaches were counting heavily on him as the most experienced interior lineman. Now, in steps redshirt freshman Keyshon Camp, a hot 2016 recruit who couldn't get on the field last season. His job may be the most challenging on the defense considering his inexperience and the position's difficulty.

Defensive tackle

Taleni's loss hurts even more after tackles Tyrique Jarrett and Shakir Soto left for the NFL. That opens opportunities for sophomore Amir Watts and JC transfer and former Penn State player Kam Carter. Watts played in seven games last season, was in the starting lineup at Clemson but finished the season with only three total tackles. He was a big-time recruit, however, so expectations are high. Carter had 6 1⁄ 2 TFLs at East Mississippi Community College last year.

Defensive end

Somehow, Pitt will play the season without Ejuan Price on the field or in the training room for the first time since 2010. Pitt will miss his experience, smarts and quickness off the snap. And that's before you start counting up his 29 1⁄ 2 career sacks. But coaches believe Tennessee transfer Dewayne Hendrix, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, has the potential to excel at the position. That was the hope last year, but Hendrix suffered a season-ending foot injury in the opener against Villanova. Hendrix needs to provide a pass rush for the defense to work.

Middle linebacker

With coach Pat Narduzzi seeking more athleticism from all three linebacker positions, sophomore Saleem Brightwell showed up No. 1 on the depth chart. Brightwell has the requisite skills, intensity and intelligence for the position and has a big lead in the competition with senior Quintin Wirginis, who has been suspended for the first three games. Brightwell was impressive in the spring, but Narduzzi wants to see him perform with the shadow of the season hovering over him.

Money linebacker

Perhaps the second-best position switch ordered by Narduzzi in his three years at Pitt — after Brian O'Neill's move to tackle — is Elijah Zeise from wide receiver to linebacker. Zeise earned a starting job in training camp last season but was hurt in the opener and missed most of the season. He has bulked up to 230 pounds and looks to have enough speed and strength to handle one of the busiest jobs on the defense. A linebacker thinking like a pass catcher can be very disruptive.

Cornerback

Pitt has no shortage of candidates to fill Ryan Lewis' former spot at cornerback, so junior Phillipie Motley, No. 1 on the pre-camp depth chart, would do well to keep an eye on the competition. Quaker Valley's Dane Jackson, a sophomore, played there last year, and Brashear's TherranColeman stands 6-foot, almost 200 pounds. Maybe Narduzzi will ignore the fact Coleman is a redshirt freshman. Will he be able to resist Coleman's speed and physicality?

Free safety

If you ranked every Pitt player based on value to the team, Jordan Whitehead probably would have headed the list — before his three-game suspension was announced. He was one of the ACC's top safeties for two seasons, but now the long-discussed plan to move Whitehead from strong to free safety must be adjusted. Defensive coordinator Josh Conklin must find a replacement, possibly sophomore Jazzee Stocker or redshirt freshman Bricen Garner.

Strong safety

So now what does Pitt do at strong safety? The initial plan was for junior Dennis Briggs to get the first crack after he filled the nickel back spot for the past two seasons. If coaches don't want to disrupt two positions, Briggs could remain at nickel. Then, a young collection of talent — possibly including freshman Paris Ford, if his academics are in order — would compete at safety. Other options: Phil Campbell, Henry Miller,Stocker and Central Catholic grads Damar Hamlin and Garner.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.