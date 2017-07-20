Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Beaver's Will Connelly to join Pitt football as walk-on
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Beaver's Will Connelly kicks during the game against Keystone Oaks on Friday, Sep. 23, 2016.

Updated 1 hour ago

Beaver's Will Connelly has a budding talent for kicking a football, but that's not good enough for him as he approaches his senior season.

“Kicking is more than just kicking the ball,” he said. “Anybody can go and kick a ball.”

So, with an eye on the future and his development as a kicker, Connelly committed to Pitt and plans to join the team next year as a preferred walk-on.

“I'm very serious about kicking,” he said. “It's one of the best opportunities (to go to college), and it's what I love to do.”

Connelly is being recruited by Pitt special teams/running backs coach Andre Powell. Connelly said Pitt kicker Alex Kessman and long snapper Conrad Brake told him Powell concentrates on more than just kicking mechanics.

“He really focuses on the big picture, like having a positive frame of mind,” Connelly said. “Having a positive mental outlook is what will help with my development.”

Connelly, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, grew up playing soccer and also played basketball. This year, he is solely focused on football.

He said Beaver's soccer coaches weren't too upset about losing him.

“They're Pitt fans,” Connelly said.

His longest field goal at Beaver was 39 yards, and he's hit from 65 in practice.

“Just messing around,” he said. “I don't think I'll have to kick any 65-yard field goals at Pitt.”

Beaver's big-play offense didn't leave room for many field-goal tries last season, but coach Jeff Beltz has been impressed by the height and length of Connelly's kickoffs. He said Connelly's four touchbacks against Aliquippa were major factors in Beaver's victory against the Quips.

“As a kicker, the measurables are there,” Beltz said. “If he keeps working and progressing like he has done, his talent is going to soar.”

Connelly has been working with kicking coach Jeff Martin of West Allegheny, who put his talent in perspective.

“He noticed I had decent talent,” Connelly said. “He said if we refine it, you have something people really fight for.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.