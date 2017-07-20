Beaver's Will Connelly to join Pitt football as walk-on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beaver's Will Connelly has a budding talent for kicking a football, but that's not good enough for him as he approaches his senior season.

“Kicking is more than just kicking the ball,” he said. “Anybody can go and kick a ball.”

So, with an eye on the future and his development as a kicker, Connelly committed to Pitt and plans to join the team next year as a preferred walk-on.

“I'm very serious about kicking,” he said. “It's one of the best opportunities (to go to college), and it's what I love to do.”

Connelly is being recruited by Pitt special teams/running backs coach Andre Powell. Connelly said Pitt kicker Alex Kessman and long snapper Conrad Brake told him Powell concentrates on more than just kicking mechanics.

“He really focuses on the big picture, like having a positive frame of mind,” Connelly said. “Having a positive mental outlook is what will help with my development.”

Connelly, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, grew up playing soccer and also played basketball. This year, he is solely focused on football.

He said Beaver's soccer coaches weren't too upset about losing him.

“They're Pitt fans,” Connelly said.

His longest field goal at Beaver was 39 yards, and he's hit from 65 in practice.

“Just messing around,” he said. “I don't think I'll have to kick any 65-yard field goals at Pitt.”

Beaver's big-play offense didn't leave room for many field-goal tries last season, but coach Jeff Beltz has been impressed by the height and length of Connelly's kickoffs. He said Connelly's four touchbacks against Aliquippa were major factors in Beaver's victory against the Quips.

“As a kicker, the measurables are there,” Beltz said. “If he keeps working and progressing like he has done, his talent is going to soar.”

Connelly has been working with kicking coach Jeff Martin of West Allegheny, who put his talent in perspective.

“He noticed I had decent talent,” Connelly said. “He said if we refine it, you have something people really fight for.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.