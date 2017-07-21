Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Derry's Phillippi happy to be home at Pitt
Paul Schofield | Friday, July 21, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Micky Phillippi scores on Boiling Springs’ Cole Wetzel during their 138-pound bout at the PIAA Class AA individual championships Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Giant Center in Hershey. Phillippi won by a 6-2 decision.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Derry Area’s Micky Phillippi celebrates after beating Boiling Springs’ Cole Wetzel, 6-2, in their 138-pound bout at the PIAA Class AA individual championships Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Updated 18 minutes ago

As much as Micky Phillippi wanted to be away from home for college at Virginia, his love of his family brought him back to Western Pa. to wrestle.

Phillippi, a three-time PIAA Class AA champion from Derry, transferred to Pitt this week and will be eligible to wrestle for the Panthers during the 2018-19 season. He must sit out one season per NCAA rules.

He is the second WPIAL wrestler to transfer and join new Pitt coach Keith Gavin. Mt. Lebanon's Kellan Stout transferred from Penn State earlier this summer.

“I thought about it all year and I really wanted to be closer to home,” Phillippi said. “I like to be around my family and I was grateful that (Virginia coach) Steve Garland granted me a release. He wasn't happy at first about me transferring to Pitt because it was within the (Atlantic Coast Conference), but then he understood I wanted to be close to home.

“Coach Gavin and coach (Jordan) Leen recruited me to Virginia. I was looking forward to working with them there, now I can. Being at Pitt is the best thing for me.”

Phillippi was 22-7 while wrestling unattached at 133 pounds during his first year at Virginia. He won the Cyclone Open and the Cleveland State Open, and finished second in the Franklin & Marshall Open. He was 127-12 in high school.

He'll also wrestle at 133 pounds at Pitt.

“Overall, my first year at Virginia was decent,” Phillippi said. “I won a couple tournaments and I learned a lot.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Virginia. I even encouraged Robby (Ligonier Valley's Patrick) to attend there.”

Phillippi said he's also looking forward to the NCAA Wrestling Championships coming to Pittsburgh in 2019.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.