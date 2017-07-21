Derry's Phillippi happy to be home at Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As much as Micky Phillippi wanted to be away from home for college at Virginia, his love of his family brought him back to Western Pa. to wrestle.

Phillippi, a three-time PIAA Class AA champion from Derry, transferred to Pitt this week and will be eligible to wrestle for the Panthers during the 2018-19 season. He must sit out one season per NCAA rules.

He is the second WPIAL wrestler to transfer and join new Pitt coach Keith Gavin. Mt. Lebanon's Kellan Stout transferred from Penn State earlier this summer.

“I thought about it all year and I really wanted to be closer to home,” Phillippi said. “I like to be around my family and I was grateful that (Virginia coach) Steve Garland granted me a release. He wasn't happy at first about me transferring to Pitt because it was within the (Atlantic Coast Conference), but then he understood I wanted to be close to home.

“Coach Gavin and coach (Jordan) Leen recruited me to Virginia. I was looking forward to working with them there, now I can. Being at Pitt is the best thing for me.”

Phillippi was 22-7 while wrestling unattached at 133 pounds during his first year at Virginia. He won the Cyclone Open and the Cleveland State Open, and finished second in the Franklin & Marshall Open. He was 127-12 in high school.

He'll also wrestle at 133 pounds at Pitt.

“Overall, my first year at Virginia was decent,” Phillippi said. “I won a couple tournaments and I learned a lot.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Virginia. I even encouraged Robby (Ligonier Valley's Patrick) to attend there.”

Phillippi said he's also looking forward to the NCAA Wrestling Championships coming to Pittsburgh in 2019.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.