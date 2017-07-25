Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt football gets grad transfer to build depth at right tackle
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 3:54 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Brandon Hodges, who was expected to compete for the starting right tackle job at Texas this season, announced on Twitter that he will enroll at Pitt as a graduate transfer. He will be immediately eligible.

Hodges (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) started nine games for the Longhorns last season after redshirting in 2015. He began his collegiate career at East Mississippi Community College where he preceded Pitt incoming defensive lineman Kamonte Carter, who played there in 2016.

AT EMCC in 2014, Hodges was ranked the No. 26 junior college prospect (No. 5 offensive tackle) by Scout.com before he enrolled at Texas where he was with Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson in 2015. He was named National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region XXIII while helping EMCC (12-0) win a national championship.

Watson and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi are looking for depth on the offensive line after losing Adam Bisnowaty to the NFL and moving right tackle Brian O'Neill to the left side.

Projected starting right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who has played sparingly in four seasons at Pitt, will be backed up by freshman Jerry Drake and others with no collegiate experience. Hodges will challenge Jones-Smith for playing time.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

