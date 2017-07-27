Pitt QB position up for grabs, coach Pat Narduzzi says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Max Browne may be the starting quarterback when Pitt opens its season Sept. 2 against Youngstown State, but coach Pat Narduzzi isn't saying that. In fact, he emphasizes there will be legitimate competition that includes sophomore Ben DiNucci when training camp drills begin Tuesday.

Narduzzi made that point when he appeared on KDKA-FM (93.7 The Fan) on Thursday morning.

“If Max Browne thinks he has it all by himself, he'll have another thing coming,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi finally has the depth all coaches covet at the quarterback position, and with it comes flexibility and options -- both in camp and during the season. He also mentioned redshirt freshman Thomas MacVittie and (for the future) freshman Kenny Pickett.

But Narduzzi also said that when he finally makes up his mind, he hopes circumstances allow him to stick by his decision. He said having Nathan Peterman and then-incumbent Chad Voytik share the position early in the 2015 season -- Narduzzi's first at Pitt -- might have cost his team a victory in the Iowa game, a three-point road loss.

He said he wants to give his quarterbacks the freedom to make throws downfield, and he has confidence that Browne and DiNucci are capable in that area.

“Max Browne has that confidence. Ben DiNucci has that confidence to put the ball where it needs to be, make that big throw,” he said.

But, with everything in a game plan, there are limitations.

“But you have to be accurate,” he said. “Ultimately, you want to keep your offense on the field. Those guys with long drives make life a lot easier for everybody. Those 5-yard gains are good, too.

“Many people think it's the big ball, big ball, big ball. Big balls that are incomplete put your defense back on the field.”