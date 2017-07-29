Analysis: Tough act to follow for Pitt's offense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's nothing wrong with Pitt trumpeting its 2016 offense.

Only nine teams in the nation averaged more points per game than Pitt's 40.9. Total offense (446.8 yards) ended up fourth in the ACC.

But all that movement up and down the field was accompanied by an 8-5 record — Dave Wannstedt bettered it twice — and a second consecutive second-place finish in the ACC Coastal Division.

Remember: This is a program with a goal of winning championships.

Now what happens when four players from that offense are drafted, the coordinator leaves for the SEC, new faces pop up at eight positions and the only offensive lineman returning to his specific spot, right guard Alex Bookser, is suspended for the opener?

Would anyone be surprised if the offense slips?

Coach Pat Narduzzi, who brings his team together Monday on the eve of training camp, said it's not right to judge new coordinator Shawn Watson against last year's team.

“Are we going to be as good (as last year)? We lost a lot of great players,” Narduzzi said during an interview on Pitt's flagship radio station 93.7 FM. “I don't think (Watson) can be measured off of what last year's offense did.”

But the comparisons can't be avoided when the games begin and the Coastal championship is at stake. This is Narduzzi's third year. Runner-up finishes are acceptable for the first year or two, but at some point Pitt must win a division title or at least take legitimate hopes into November.

The key to the offense probably will be how quickly quarterback Max Browne, the graduate transfer from USC, gets comfortable within it. Narduzzi has yet to hand the job to Browne. The coach wants Browne to earn it in training camp, and Narduzzi insists there will be competition from sophomore Ben DiNucci.

But is Narduzzi ready to hand over his offense to DiNucci, a quarterback whose experience includes the second half of a bowl game defeat, three completions and two interceptions? Narduzzi brought Browne, 22, cross country for a reason.

The best parts of the offense are players such as:

• Left tackle Brian O'Neill, who is moving from the right side after a spring shoulder injury;

• Wide receiver Jester Weah, who recorded a touchdown reception in nine of 13 games last season;

• Senior guard/center Alex Officer, who will extend his consecutive-game streak to 40 in the opener Sept. 2. All but three — from his redshirt freshman season — are starts.

• Junior Quadree Henderson, perhaps the most dynamic kick returner in the nation.

Not surprisingly, O'Neill is confident the offense will continue to thrive.

“I'm not going to sit up here and say ‘Nah, coach (Matt) Canada is gone (to LSU). We can't have that type of success,' ” he said.

“I believe we should be capable of doing everything we did last year, if not more. Coach Watson has brought his own twist on certain things. We've kept a lot of the same things.”

That includes an adherence to a running game that will be without James Conner and the left side of the offensive line (Adam Bisnowaty and Dorian Johnson).

“It's no secret to anybody that we're going to run the football. That's what we're going to do,” O'Neill said. “I think we've been able to take a step back and look at the things we did poorly last year in the run game. And what can we improve?

“Coach Watson has brought a lot of good insight on how do we do better at the things that were kind of lacking last year.”

If there's strength in numbers, Pitt's running game will be fine.

Junior Qadree Ollison, who rushed for 1,121 yards in 2015, is part of a deep stable of backs, including Chawntez Moss, Darrin Hall and freshmen A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley.

“I feel a little bit of pressure to try to help the offense as much as I can,” Sibley said, “but we have a lot of veteran leadership on the offense. The best man is going to be on the field at the end of the day.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.