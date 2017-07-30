Analysis: Dismissals, suspensions cause for concern for Pitt defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maybe Pitt's defense needs something more than size and speed.

Maybe it needs someone such as 5-foot-9 senior cornerback Avonte Maddox to help coaches keep everybody focused.

“You can be big, and you can be strong,” Maddox said earlier this month to ACC reporters in Charlotte, N.C., “but it's all about that dog that's in your heart. You have to be out there willing to do anything for your team. That's me.”

Maddox made his remarks before coach Pat Narduzzi announced the three-game suspensions of safety Jordan Whitehead and middle linebacker Quintin Wirginis.

Now, Maddox will be one of only two players returning to their positions on the Pitt defense at the start of the season. Junior outside linebacker Sean Idowu is the other after senior defensive end Rori Blair was dismissed last week.

Blair is one of five important Pitt players — four on defense — who were thrown off the team or suspended for specific games in the past three months. Blair and defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni were dismissed. Wirginis, Whitehead and guard Alex Bookser received suspensions.

That leaves only two potential starting seniors on defense — Maddox and defensive end Allen Edwards — to pick up the mantle of leadership.

Maddox is the most likely candidate. He's been a starter since Nov. 1, 2014, and this summer, he has tried to keep young defensive players' minds and bodies where they're supposed to be on the field.

“They can take the yelling from me and from the coaches, because I get into them when they do something wrong,” Maddox said. “They take it, and they come out and put it out on the field the next day.”

The questions with Pitt's defense are:

• Will the defense be able to endure losing Whitehead and Wirginis for three nonconference games?

• Will those players help immediately upon their return for the ACC opener at Georgia Tech on Sept. 23?

• With Taleni and Blair gone, is there enough depth on the defensive line?

• Are there too many faces in new places?

Potentially, there could be nine new starters, including Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts at tackle, Saleem Brightwell at middle linebacker, strong safety Dennis Briggs, cornerback Phillipie Motley and Edwards.

Motley started two games last season, but he will be in a position battle against several younger players. Edwards played in 11 games, with four starts and 1 1⁄ 2 sacks. Whitehead's replacement could be sophomore Jazzee Stocker or redshirt freshman Bricen Garner.

Don't forget outside linebacker Elijah Zeise and defensive end Dewayne Hendrix. Both started the opener last year and played only a handful of snaps before suffering season-ending injuries.

Fans often asked: What if Hendrix and Zeise were not hurt? Would last season have turned out different, better? Would 2017 be less of a struggle with the experience they would have gained in '16?

Then, they ask about Taleni. Could Pitt have used Taleni in the middle of its defense this season, even if only to bolster the confidence of Camp, a redshirt freshman, and Watts, a sophomore, who played in only seven games? In the spring, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge had high praise for Taleni.

Maddox has no taste to speculate on what could have been.

“It's 2017 and it's time to move on,” he said. “We'll miss Jeremiah and we know that. We'll get someone in there who can play and we'll be fine.”

The defense may be more athletic with the collective mobility of players such as Camp, Watts, Zeise, Hendrix, Brightwell and Motley. But the tradeoff is a loss of experience. Tackles Tyrique Jarrett and Shakir Soto, defensive end Ejuan Price and linebackers Matt Galambos and Mike Caprara logged plenty of productive minutes over the years, but most of them are in NFL camps this week.

No matter who lines up on defense, Narduzzi wants to see more plays on the ball when it's in the air. The pass defense allowed an unsightly 333.2 yards per game last season (127th and next-to-last in the nation).

“I've said this over and over when I look back at last year,” Narduzzi said. “We were in position to make plays. We have to finish plays off. Hopefully, they're good enough to make those plays.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.