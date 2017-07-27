Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt's Brian O'Neill on Heinz Field: 'How much more could you ask for?'
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Brian O'Neill practices Friday, March 17, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Most Pitt fans complain about the lack of a campus football stadium. Pitt Stadium was torn down after the 1999 season, and the Panthers have played their home games at Heinz Field since 2001.

Pitt junior left tackle Brian O'Neill, one of the top returning offensive linemen in the ACC and a player unafraid to speak his mind, said he doesn't understand the controversy. Nothing wrong with Heinz Field, in his view.

“I personally have a lot of friends who love the fact it's Downtown,” he told reporters in Charlotte, N.C., earlier this month.

“There's so much more to do and see and interact with down on the North Shore, next to Heinz, as opposed to a stadium with a parking lot in the middle of a big cornfield.

“When people get into this whole ‘I wish we had an on-campus stadium,' well, how much more could you ask for? It's a mile and a half away, and there's a million things to do right there. I think it's overlooked.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

