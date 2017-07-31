Pitt Locker Room Blog: Better leadership needed from players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced he had suspended three players and dismissed another only four days before the start of his third training camp (a total of five since the spring), minds raced with reaction on so many levels.

• First thought: Hadn't the program been cleansed of such indiscretions through the culture change brought by Narduzzi over the past two years?

Guess not. It's college football. Bad things happen all across the nation. Pitt isn't immune.

• Narduzzi's heart and head are in the right place and he continually warns his players about staying out of trouble. His address to the players this week as drills begin Tuesday may have been sterner than normal. But he can't be with his players 24 hours a day.

Coaches should not wash their hands of such things, but what about personal accountability from young men?

• Safety Jordan Whitehead and linebacker Quintin Wirginis were suspended for three games (25 percent of the season). After opening against Youngstown State, Pitt plays its most difficult games against Penn State and Oklahoma State. A 1-2 start immediately would sap the national relevancy out of another Pitt season.

Just a warning: Pitt has allowed 68 points in its past two games against YSU (including an embarrassing loss in 2012).

Let's be fair and offer the benefit of the doubt: Those are non-conference games. There's time to put the straw back in the scarecrow and win the ACC, but recovery won't be easy.

• Next (and this would be the least important development): Has anyone stopped to consider what losing Whitehead for three games means to the defense? He missed the final three of 2016 with a broken arm, and eventually the run defense collapsed. Syracuse and Northwestern totaled 92 points, 576 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

• The key point is the lack of leadership shown by the players who stepped outside the boundaries set by the university?

Seniors Jeremiah Taleni, who's been gone for three months, and Rori Blair were thrown off permanently, creating a sad ending to their careers. Wirginis is also a senior and was competing for a starting job. Whitehead and guard Alex Bookser are junior starters. Those three will be back, but they have some explaining to do, especially to the younger players on the team.

Pitt honored the players' privacy and offered no explanation for the discipline. But the three-game suspensions -- compared to one game for Bookser and one for Tyler Boyd's and Blair's DUIs in 2015 -- suggest multiple offenses may have occurred. If Narduzzi got mad enough, it could have been more than three games.

Bookser will catch a break by only sitting out the Youngstown game. Unlike Boyd and Blair two years ago, Booker's DUI involved damage to the personal property of others and a police chase in Oakland. If he was suspended for two games, few would have questioned it.

This isn't life or death stuff, and the season still can be a success.

But Narduzzi, his coaches, the rest of the team and the parents who raised the five players deserve better.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.