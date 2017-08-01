Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wastes no time getting in mid-season form

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi made his presence felt on the first day of training camp drills Tuesday, and the straw hat on top of his head was only part of it.

During defensive drills, he shouted repeated admonishments to players on defense.

“What have you been doing all summer?”

“Take good angles (to the ball carrier).”

“You're not in D.C. anymore (to freshman defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman).”

Nothing unusual or outrageous, but it was clear Narduzzi is in his element on the field, pushing the buttons he believes will lift his team's performance. The guy loves to coach.

Not much else to see as Pitt opened training camp drills, with the media permitted to watch only the first four periods (27 minutes).

Practice was scheduled to last for at least another 90 minutes, so there was probably a lot more that is happening while I'm writing this.

When the offensive line first set up, Brian O'Neill was off to the side while right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith was at left and freshman Jerry Drake, a winter enrollee whose name has been referenced several times by Narduzzi, was at right.

O'Neill, who hurt his shoulder in the spring game, was on the field. He and Narduzzi have repeatedly said the injury won't hinder his efforts.

Watching the drills out of uniform was Texas transfer Brandon Hodges, whose name is not on the 104-man roster.

Freshman safety Paris Ford, who still may be dealing with his academics, is not the roster, nor at camp. With Jordan Whitehead suspended for the first three games, Ford's presence will be missed, if only because he could help the depth situation at safety. Dennis Briggs and Jazzee (formerly Jay) Stocker will get the additional reps.

Ford has the requisite athletic ability to play a prominent role, but he must learn the playbook and master the mental nuances of the game. If he misses too much camp before the Sept. 2 opener, he won't be able to contribute immediately.

If Ford doesn't qualify this semester, he may have to enroll in a prep school -- something former Pitt starters LeSean McCoy, K.K. Mosley Smith and Todd Thomas did -- and sign another letter of intent next year. That would be to a school of his choice, probably Pitt, but not necessarily.

Strangely, the three suspended players -- Whitehead, Alex Bookser and Quintin Wirginis -- were in different places. Whitehead wasn't on the field for the first half-hour, but Bookser and Wirginis were participating.