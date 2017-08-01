Pitt football notebook: Freshman Paris Ford not cleared to practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freshman safety Paris Ford, the jewel of Pitt's 2017 recruiting class, was absent Tuesday for the start of training camp as he continues to take care of academic requirements.

“I'm in constant contact with him,” Narduzzi said. “He's doing well. He's doing better than expected at this point. We'll just wait for decisions to be made. I'm hopeful, and so is he.”

Ford will be missed, if only because he could help the depth situation at safety. But the longer suspended safety Jordan Whitehead and Ford are out, the more reps Dennis Briggs and Jazzee (formerly Jay) Stocker will get in their places.

Ford has the requisite athletic ability to play a prominent role, even if he's not starting, but he must learn the playbook and master the mental nuances of the game. If he misses too much camp before the Sept. 2 opener, he won't be able to contribute immediately.

If Ford doesn't qualify this semester, he may have to enroll in a prep school — something former Pitt starters LeSean McCoy, K.K. Mosley Smith and Todd Thomas did successfully — and sign another letter of intent next year.

That can be to a school of Ford's choice.

Hamlin recovering

Narduzzi said he is expecting sophomore safety/cornerback Damar Hamlin, who has been plagued by injury for several years, to make significant contributions this season.

“I think we will get a lot out of him,” Narduzzi said. “Damar feels as good as he's ever felt.”

Still, the training and coaching staffs will be cautious.

“I don't want to be back to where we were (when Hamlin played only three games last season).”

Narduzzi said Hamlin, a Central Catholic graduate, is attending meetings with the safeties but spent a lot of time over the summer at cornerback.

“We want him to be a utility guy, depending on how healthy he really gets.”

O'Neill also takes it easy

Junior offensive tackle Brian O'Neill also is being watched closely as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered in the spring game.

“We're going to be cautious. We're not going to be crazy,” Narduzzi said. “We know that guy can play. He'll be a little limited, especially early.”

The thought is to protect O'Neill from overzealous players.

“Some can't control themselves until the pads go on,” Narduzzi said.

Hodges watching

Offensive lineman Brandon Hodges, who has transferred from Texas, did not practice Tuesday, but he was on the field observing. He is expected to join the team this week after his paperwork is finalized.

Browne bigger

Narduzzi said senior quarterback Max Browne has added 14 pounds of muscle since he arrived in January.

“He lost a little bit of baby fat,” Narduzzi said.

Browne's listed height and weight are 6-foot-5, 230 pounds.

Narduzzi said players usually add bulk early in their careers, not going into a graduate senior season.

“Coach (Dave) Andrews and the strength staff have done an incredible job just with his body. His confidence, his look and his demeanor have improved every day.”

It's Ollison, for now

An early look at the running back position shows junior Qadree Ollison is atop the depth chart over Chawntez Moss, Darrin Hall and freshmen A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley.

“At least after today,” Narduzzi said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.