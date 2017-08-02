Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi likes attitude — not effort — early in camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It doesn't take Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi much time to evaluate where his team stands. In fact, he noted Wednesday morning that there is no limit on the number of games his team can win.

"We expect to win them all. And we can," he said.

Prior to the second practice of the summer (without pads), Narduzzi said he likes the attitude and knowledge his team brought to training camp, but he was unhappy with the effort.

Toughness? Now, that is too early to tell. "Nobody can get tough in shorts," he said.

"The moral is great," he said. "It's our job as coaches to keep things the same way.

"I thought our effort was average (Tuesday). Why is that? They've been out there on their own doing it their way the entire summer. No coaches are out there. They're doing it on their own.

"That's something we have to train out them. That's the bad habits they built through the summer."

He is impressed by what players, especially the freshmen, have learned in the classrooms.

"The freshmen, they've been here only five weeks. They did an unbelievable job. I'm watching them (and saying), ' Wow, how do they know that already?'

"Our kids did a great job of coaching, but the effort and the attention to detail wasn't there."

Younger team

Pitt will be a younger team than last year's version that won eight games, but the same expectations remain.

"If I came out and said, 'Guys, we're younger, so let's win six games this year,' if I told that to those guys, they'd walk out on me.

"We have talent. Guys have to make plays, we have to stay healthy and we have to do the little things right."

Sights and some (musical?) sounds as Pitt warms up for day 2 pic.twitter.com/azKZvM9KVu — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) August 2, 2017

Questions abound

Still, there are several unanswered questions.

"If I had one question, I'd have a lot of free time," he said. "I got questions at every position. You worry about depth, you worry about injuries, you worry about everything. Are we doing too much? Are we doing too little?

"I'm worried about why can't we get this guy to practice (Wednesday)."

DL coach Charlie Partridge puts his guys through drills on day 2 of Pitt camp pic.twitter.com/PxoG5ppZz9 — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) August 2, 2017

Whitehead's situation

He didn't mention safety Jordan Whitehead by name, but Whitehead missed the first 30 minutes of drills (probably more) for the second day in a row Wednesday, and it's a situation that may not change much this month. Narduzzi said Tuesday that Whitehead, who is suspended for the first three game, will be "in and out" of practice for an extended period of time.

"There are all these issues. They need practice, too. School's important, but we need both."

Butler and Junko

Narduzzi had specific praise for one of the youngest guys in camp — freshman wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins, 18 — and the most seasoned — director of player development Bob Junko, who turned 71 on July 4.

"He looks like a guy who might be able to help us this year," Narduzzi said of Butler-Jenkins. "That doesn't mean (freshman wide receiver) Darian Street (and others) can't (help), but he might be a little bit ahead right now."

One warning: "He might hit the wall as we've talked in the past."

Junko is entering his 49th year in coaching (50th if you count his year as a graduate assistant at Tulsa, his alma mater).

"That's crazy," Narduzzi said. "I hope I can make 50."

Junko has coached at six schools (Tulsa, TCU, Pitt, Northwestern, Akron and Kent State).

Among the many positions he has held at those schools, Junko was Pitt's defensive coordinator from 1982-85. His second tenure at Pitt began in 1997 and shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

He is now one of the chief liaisons between high schools and the Pitt staff. No one presently residing in any athletic program on campus has earned more respect than Junko.

One final salvo

Narduzzi made a point to notice the smaller crowd of reporters gathered for his morning briefing, but agreed with me when I told him, "The important people are here."