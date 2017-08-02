Pitt coach Josh Conklin sends warning to suspended Jordan Whitehead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt defensive coordinator Josh Conklin may have been merely lighting a fire under his wayward safety, but he said after practice Wednesday that the starting job won't be handed to Jordan Whitehead when he returns from his three-game suspension.

“We all sit here and grant Jordan a pass that he's going to be an automatic starter,” he said. “We've had some guys who had a really good summer.

“I know he's taken a lot of snaps and he's been very productive and he has all the media accolades, but we feel like some guys are closing distance.”

At the same time, Conklin recognizes that Whitehead may be the team's most talented defensive player — second-team All-ACC last year and ACC rookie of the year in 2015.

To that end, Conklin said Whitehead will get several reps — mental and physical — during training camp. He missed the first two days of on-field drills Tuesday and Wednesday, but he's sitting with teammates in their meetings, Conklin said.

Competition for Whitehead and senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis (also suspended for three games) will come from free safeties Jazzee Stocker and Bricen Garner and linebacker Saleem Brightwell.

“I'd be a little more concerned if we didn't have a guy like Saleem Brightwell,” Conklin said.

Brightwell played in 12 games last year, starting two, and followed that up with productive work in the spring and summer, according to coaches' consensus opinion.

Competing for the strong safety position held by Whitehead last year are Dennis Briggs, Phil Campbell and Henry Miller.

“They have to embrace (the next-man-up) mentality and we have to step it up as coaches, too, and coach them hard,” Conklin said.

In addition, freshman safety Paris Ford missed practice for the second consecutive day Wednesday, and there is no timetable for his return while he deals with academic issues.

“It puts him behind, for sure,” Conklin said. “We'll have to get him caught up as fast as we can.”

He said Ford's initial duties will be on third down. “He'll have to catch up in a hurry.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.