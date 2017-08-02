Pitt football notebook: Pat Narduzzi calls team's effort 'average'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It doesn't take Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi much time to evaluate where his team stands. In fact, he noted Wednesday there is no limit on the number of games his team can win.

“We expect to win them all, and we can,” he said.

That's not a Joe Namath-like guarantee, just a coach telling his team anything is possible.

“We have talent,” he said. “Guys have to make plays. We have to stay healthy, and we have to do the little things right.”

Narduzzi said he likes the attitude and knowledge his team brought to training camp, but he was unhappy with the early effort.

“The morale is great,” he said. “It's our job as coaches to keep things the same way.

“I thought our effort was average (Tuesday). Why is that? They've been out there on their own doing it their way the entire summer. No coaches are out there.

“That's something we have to train out of them. That's the bad habits they built through the summer.”

He is impressed by what players, especially the freshmen, have learned.

“The freshmen, they've been here only five weeks. They did an unbelievable job. I'm watching them (and saying), ‘Wow, how do they know that already?'

“Our kids did a great job of coaching, but the effort and the attention to detail weren't there.”

Does the team have the necessary toughness? Too early to tell.

“Nobody can get tough in shorts,” Narduzzi said.

Questions abound

There are several unanswered questions surrounding the team, and Narduzzi knows it.

“If I had one question, I'd have a lot of free time,” he said. “I got questions at every position. You worry about depth, you worry about injuries, you worry about everything. Are we doing too much? Are we doing too little?”

Young and older

Narduzzi recognized one of the youngest guys in camp (18-year-old freshman wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins) and the most seasoned (director of player development Bob Junko, who turned 71 on July 4).

“He looks like a guy who might be able to help us this year,” Narduzzi said of Butler-Jenkins (although he would say the same of Junko). “That doesn't mean (freshman wide receiver) Darian Street (and others) can't (help), but he might be a little bit ahead right now.”

One warning: “He might hit the wall, as we've talked in the past.”

Butler-Jenkins, 6-foot, 205 pounds, played at powerhouse American Heritage School in Hallandale, Fla., helping the team to a 23-2 record in two seasons and a state title last year.

Junko is entering his 49th year in coaching (50th if you count 1968 when he was a graduate assistant at Tulsa, his alma mater).

“That's crazy,” Narduzzi said. “I hope I can make 50.”

Junko has coached at six schools (Tulsa, TCU, Pitt, Northwestern, Akron and Kent State).

Junko was Pitt's defensive coordinator from 1982-85. His second tenure at Pitt began in 1997 and it shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

He is now one of the chief liaisons between high school players and coaches and the Pitt staff.

Price gone

One of the most important tasks of camp is getting defensive end Dewayne Hendrix's production close to that of Ejuan Price, who finished tied for fourth with Aaron Donald on Pitt's all-time sack list (29 1⁄ 2 ).

Conklin wouldn't mind seeing Hendrix develop to the point where he can freelance as well as Price did.

“Ejuan would do as many things good as he did wrong,” Conklin said. “He was a very instinctive guy. He played well within the system, but he took a lot of chances as well.”

Hendrix, a junior, will be pushed by redshirt freshmen ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver.

Motley developing

Conklin gave an early endorsement to junior Phillipie Motley as the battle for the cornerback job opposite senior Avonte Maddox continues.

“He's playing with a lot more confidence,” he said. “I think he's going to be a solid guy.”

The third cornerback spot is “up in the air,” with Dane Jackson and Malik Henderson competing with several others, including freshmen Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis.

“That's where the urgency and aggressiveness come from as a coach,” Conklin said. “You have to push harder.

“We are younger. We feel like we have good quality talent. It's how fast can we get you guys developed.”

Young DTs

The situation is similar with inexperienced defensive tackles Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts.

“They have a ton of talent. Don't take that away from them,” Conklin said. “But to line up and play in the ACC, snap in and snap out, they have a long way to go in the next few days.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.