Pitt's Jordan Whitehead practices; Aaron Mathews out until next week
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 11:06 a.m.

Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead was dressed and working out with his teammates Thursday after sitting out most of the first two days of training camp.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said earlier this week that Whitehead, suspended for the first three games, will be “in and out” this month.

Meanwhile, Narduzzi said sophomore wide receiver Aaron Mathews will be absent until the end of next week.

“He's a guy who's got some personal obligations he's taking care of,” Narduzzi said when questioned about Mathews.

Mathews, who recorded six receptions last season, will be out during a crucial period while coaches are seeking depth at wide receiver behind starters Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson.

There is an opening at wide receiver, with Tre Tipton lost for the season after injuring his knee in a bicycle accident.

Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson said Tipton has made his presence felt in the meeting room.

“He's like an assistant wide receivers coach,” Watson said. “He's not easy on people. He's got a future in coaching.”

Narduzzi also said junior Mike Herndon, who recorded a sack as a defensive tackle last season, has started out this season on the offensive line. “I think he can (make) an impact on both sides,” Narduzzi said.

The team practiced in pads (shells only) for the first time this week, but the real hitting won't occur until later in camp.

“There should not be a lot of guys on the ground today,” Narduzzi said. “It's a thud day.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

