Pitt's Rob Harley has group of linebackers worth shouting about

Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley said he lost his voice after the first day of training camp.

It's ragged and raspy as you might expect from a man trying to shout over the loud rap music played periodically through speakers at practice.

“I have to do like Beyonce before a concert,” he said. “I have to call her and see what she does.”

Harley doesn't have a smooth voice or Beyonce's phone number, but he has something more important in his eyes: A stable trio of linebackers who might be able to stay together for the next two seasons.

It's too early to make a definitive determination — the team has yet to practice in full pads — but Harley seems to like a group that includes sophomore Saleem Brightwell in the middle flanked by juniors and former North Allegheny teammates Seun Idowu and Elijah Zeise.

Their development has been slow, and not always steady, but Harley likes their progress.

• Brightwell, 6-foot, 220 pounds, moved inside this spring after spending his redshirt freshman season outside.

• Idowu (6-0, 225) has come the furthest, from a lightly recruited walk-on three years ago to a player who played almost every snap last season at star linebacker. Idowu took the job after Zeise suffered a severe ankle injury and hasn't loosened his grip on the position.

• Zeise (6-2, 230) was a wide receiver under the previous coaching staff and during coach Pat Narduzzi's first season in 2015.

He moved to outside linebacker two springs ago and earned the starting job at star before getting hurt.

“You're really just looking to get your best three (on the field),” Harley said. “If (Zeise) ends up being that, and we kind of like that rotation right now, if he can keep his job and win that job, we like having those three guys.”

Brightwell was moved inside even before senior Quintin Wirginis, who backed up Matt Galambos last year, was suspended for the first three games.

“It's always tough when you move positions,” Harley said. “You have a little more responsibility, but he can handle it.

“He's an introverted person, but on the field he doesn't lack being vocal. We forced that leadership role on him, and he's run with it, and we're really happy with it.”

Harley said coaches want Idowu's leadership role to grow over the entire defense, not just the linebackers.

“Great energy, great effort and the guy is just meticulous about the details,” Harley said. “He's going to help the younger guys, but he's not going to give up his spot, and he's going to play tough.

“That's really what you want. He's a program guy, great athlete, and he does everything correct. You can't get any better than him.”

Zeise brought an element of quickness and size to the group, but he's leading the competition at money linebacker for another important reason.

“He's brought a lot of maturity to our room, too,” Harley said. “He's a serious dude, and he wants to be good. He's that quiet leader of our group.”

Pitt coaches might have to live with on-the-job training this season. Linebackers have so many thoughts racing through their heads at the snap that mistakes are inevitable. Zeise has only one career start (the day he was injured in the 2016 opener) and Brightwell two. That's a big change from last season when Galambos and Mike Caprara came to camp with a total of 69 games of experience.

Which is why Harley wants Idowu, third on the team last year with 74 tackles, to show others the way.

“What we may lose in a little bit of knowledge and experience with Galambos and Caprara,” defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said, “we may make up for it in athleticism.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.