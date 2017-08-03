Penn State, WVU ranked in Amway Coaches preseason poll
Updated 2 hours ago
Defending Big Ten champion Penn State and West Virginia were ranked Nos. 6 and 20, respectively, in the Amway Coaches preseason poll released Thursday.
Pitt received 45 voting points and is ranked 32nd.
Pitt was the first ACC team ranked after the top five: No. 3 Florida State, No. 5 Clemson, No. 17 Louisville, No. 18 Miami and No. 22 Virginia Tech. The Panthers will play four of the top 22, including Penn State, No. 11 Oklahoma State, Miami and Virginia Tech.
Overall, 10 of the 14 ACC teams received votes, with N.C. State at No. 33, Georgia Tech tied for 42nd, North Carolina at No. 48 and Syracuse at No. 54.
The SEC had the most teams (six) ranked in the top 25, but only one — No. 1 Alabama — in the top 10. Alabama received 49 of 65 first-place votes.
The Big Ten had only four teams in the top 25, but all were in the top 10 (No. 2 Ohio State, Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Wisconsin).