Texas transfer Brandon Hodges joins Pitt's offensive line; Paris Ford still out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi greeted a new face Monday when Texas transfer Brandon Hodges joined the team for his first full practice of the summer.

Narduzzi said Hodges, a fifth-year senior, will start practice at right tackle where he will compete with presumed starter and senior Jaryd Jones-Smith, also in his fifth season.

Hodges, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, was set to compete for a starting job with the Longhorns before transferring. He also could give Pitt depth at guard, although he started nine games at right tackle for Texas last season.

His role at Pitt is yet to be determined, but Narduzzi did say, “It's a quality guy who has played some good football and we expect to get even better football out of him.”

Asked about further depth on the offensive line, Narduzzi pointed to redshirt freshman guard Bryce Hargrove (second reference so far this summer), walkon center Jimmy Morrissey (who is competing with Connor Dintino) and tackle Tony Pilato, a sophomore from Hempfield.

“Tony Pilato has really made some strides,” Narduzzi said. “Which is where a lineman should be, going into his third year. Redshirts as a freshman, second year he's still going, 'Hey, where am I?' ”

Pilato, 6-5, 320, is wearing his father's No. 72 jersey. Sam Pilato was an offensive lineman at Pitt from 1980-82.

“That's a little prideful thing,” Narduzzi said. “That's something he's wanted and just an additional motivation for him.”

Monday's practice was the first without players having to fulfill academic requirements at the same time. The semester ended Friday.

“Grades will be in on Thursday,” Narduzzi said.

As a reward, position coaches took their players out to dinner Sunday night, ranging from Nakama on the South Side (offensive linemen) to Big Jim's in Greenfield (tight ends).

The team scrimmaged Saturday -- 120 plays, according to Narduzzi, with most players getting between 40-55 snaps (excluding special teams).

“We stayed pretty healthy,” Narduzzi said. “We didn't overdo it, which was our plan.”

Narduzzi praised senior defensive end Allen Edwards, noting “He's as consistent as you can ask for.”

“Hendrix (Dewayne, the other end) has been really good, as well.”

Narduzzi is looking for leadership on defense, with only two seniors (Edwards and cornerback Avonte Maddox) listed No. 1 at their positions on the pre-camp depth chart.

Asked to identify the older players setting an example, Narduzzi said, “Do we have any older guys on defense? We don't have many.

“Maddox, for sure. (Junior safety Dennis) Briggs, I consider him an old man because he got married this summer. Congratulations to him and his wife.”

Junior safety Jordan Whitehead was at practice Monday, but freshman Paris Ford remains out while dealing with academics.

When I told Narduzzi “a little birdie (Myron Cope reference) told me Ford was good to go,” he smiled, deflecting the remark with some humor.

“Your bird's better than my bird,” he said.

That answer shouldn't be considered anything more than Narduzzi acknowledging that Ford isn't in camp while not wanting to comment further.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.