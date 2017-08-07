Pitt notebook: Texas transfer Hodges finally gets on the field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After his wrestling career, Solomon officiated the sport, working 15 PIAA and five NCAA championships.

Solomon, who attended Canonsburg High School, also was a three-time WPIAL champion and won the 154-pound Pennsylvania title in 1950.

Solomon, a native of Canonsburg, was the second NCAA wrestling champion at Pitt, following Huge Perry, who won titles in 1952, 1953 and 1954. Led by Solomon and Perry, the 1954 Pitt team recorded Pitt's best finish at the tournament, placing second.

Joe Solomon, a two-time All-American wrestler at Pitt and a 1954 NCAA champion at 167 pounds, died Saturday due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was 83.

Brandon Hodges finally joined his new teammates on the field. Now, it's up to the coaches to figure out what to do with him.

Hodges, a transfer from Texas who started nine games at right tackle for the Longhorns last season, lined up at that position Monday and initially will compete with senior Jaryd Jones-Smith.

But if Hodges (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) displays the requisite versatility, it will open up a variety of options for the coaches.

“It's a quality guy who has played some good football and we expect to get even better football out of him,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Hodges, a fifth-year senior, could move inside to guard if coaches believe he's one of Pitt's five best offensive linemen. If that turns out to be left guard, it would allow Alex Officer to remain at center, where he started 13 games last season and 10 in 2014.

Also, Pitt needs a right guard for the opener while junior Alex Bookser serves a one-game suspension for a DUI arrest.

More OL depth

Asked about further depth on the offensive line, Narduzzi pointed to redshirt freshman guard Bryce Hargrove, walk-on center Jimmy Morrissey (who is competing with Connor Dintino) and tackle Tony Pilato, a sophomore from Hempfield.

“Tony Pilato has really made some strides,” Narduzzi said. “Which is where a lineman should be, going into his third year. Redshirts as a freshman, second year he's still going, ‘Hey, where am I?' ”

Pilato (6-5, 320) is wearing his father's No. 72 jersey. Sam Pilato was an offensive lineman at Pitt from 1980-82.

“That's a little prideful thing,” Narduzzi said. “That's something he's wanted and just an additional motivation for him.”

Just football

Monday's practice was the first without players having to fulfill academic requirements at the same time. The semester ended Friday.

“Grades will be in on Thursday,” Narduzzi said.

As a reward, position coaches took their players out to dinner Sunday night, ranging from Nakama on the South Side (offensive linemen) to Big Jim's in Greenfield (tight ends).

Scrimmage stuff

The team scrimmaged Saturday — 120 plays, according to Narduzzi's count, with most players getting between 40-55 snaps (excluding special teams).

“We didn't overdo it, which was our plan,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi praised senior defensive end Allen Edwards, noting “He's as consistent as you can ask for.”

“Hendrix (Dewayne, the other end) has been really good, as well.”

He must be mature

Talking about his young defense, Narduzzi said, “Do we have any older guys on defense? We don't have many.”

He said he considers 21-year-old junior safety Dennis Briggs, a Shady Side Academy graduate, one of the older players on the team “because he got married this summer.”

Hosting the military

Active military members, veterans and first-responders will be Pitt's guests at the opener Sept. 2 at Heinz Field against Youngstown State. Up to four tickets can be claimed at pittsburghpanthers.com. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Stars and Stripes Pitt script magnet decal.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.