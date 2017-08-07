Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Former Pitt All-American wrestler Solomon dies at 83
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Joe Solomon, a two-time All-American wrestler at Pitt and a 1954 NCAA champion at 167 pounds, died Saturday due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was 83.

Solomon, a native of Canonsburg, was the second NCAA wrestling champion at Pitt, following Huge Perry, who won titles in 1952, 1953 and 1954. Led by Solomon and Perry, the 1954 Pitt team recorded Pitt's best finish at the tournament, placing second.

Solomon, who attended Canonsburg High School, also was a three-time WPIAL champion and won the 154-pound Pennsylvania title in 1950.

After his wrestling career, Solomon officiated the sport, working 15 PIAA and five NCAA championships.

