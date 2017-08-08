Pitt notebook: Fullback George Aston, cornerback Phillipie Motley remain sidelined

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt fullback George Aston and cornerback Phillipie Motley — both atop the pre-camp depth chart at their positions — have not practiced and were on crutches this week.

Coach Pat Narduzzi offered little insight into the players' injuries.

“It's still being evaluated right now,” he said. “I'm not going to comment on something that's not a fact yet. It's way too early.

“It's part of football. Every day across the country, guys are getting banged up. If it's significant, we'll let you guys (reporters) know about it.”

Losing either player for an extended length of time would be a serious blow to a Pitt team already dealing with multiple suspensions and dismissals.

Aston added a productive twist to the offense last season with quick-hitting handoffs, shovel passes and screens that resulted in 10 touchdowns — five on the ground, five through the air.

He is the team's leading returning scorer, along with Quadree Henderson (60 points), behind only departed running back James Conner and kicker Chris Blewitt.

Confronted with a hypothetical question, offensive coordinator Shawn Watson said tight ends and running backs would pick up some of the duties if Aston can't play.

“Where George did a lot of those types of things, those guys will be able to pitch in and we'll use both positions to help us.”

Motley's continued absence would open an opportunity for several young cornerbacks, including Dane Jackson and Therran Coleman.

Mike Herndon, who could provide needed depth on the offensive line, freshmen wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins and cornerback Malik Henderson also are dealing with unspecified injuries.

Sorry, coach

There has been only one fight in camp, and it ended in a way Narduzzi wasn't expecting.

It involved junior college transfer Kam Carter, a sophomore defensive tackle who is poised to earn significant playing time.

“It was a little fight,” Narduzzi said. “I was looking for it to get bigger. (Carter) said, ‘I'm sorry, coach.' Not too many guys say they're sorry (after a fight).”

Naps matter

Housing has changed during camp this year, and the players are pleased with it.

Instead of staying on campus at Sutherland Hall, the team bunks at Spring Hill Suites, a short walk from the South Side practice facility.

Previously, players were bussed back and forth, forcing some to take their requisite between-practice naps on blow-up mattresses in the facility.

“Kids need naps,” Narduzzi said. “I remember when I was in college, those naps were precious. It's important to those young minds.”

Of course, the change demanded another level of commitment from the administration.

“Hotels aren't cheap, so I thank (athletic director) Heather Lyke for getting that done. It's first class,” the coach said.