Pitt

Pine-Richland grad Ben DiNucci relishes QB compeition at Pitt

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt quarterback Ben Dinucci goes through drills during practice Tuessday, Aug. 8, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt quarterback Ben Dinucci goes through drills during practice Tuessday, Aug. 8, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi consoles backup quarterback Ben DiNucci after an interception by Northwestern late in the fourth quarter during the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Updated 2 hours ago

When he relieved injured starter Nathan Peterman in last season's Pinstripe Bowl against Northwestern, Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci faced a difficult situation.

DiNucci, at the time a redshirt freshman, took the field at Yankee Stadium late in the third quarter. He led the offense to a touchdown drive but finished 3 of 9 for 16 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 31-24 loss.

Since then, the Pine-Richland product spent the offseason improving and is competing with Max Browne, a USC transfer, for the starting quartback spot.

DiNucci said the Pinstripe Bowl is a reason why he's in competition with the highly regarded Browne.

“Getting in that game was huge for me, just in terms of confidence, knowing that I could go out there and hang with those guys,” DiNucci said. “It helped so much going into spring ball with my teammates and coaches knowing that I can do it.

“It's been a good progression all summer, and I think that the Pinstripe bowl kind of propelled that for me.”

DiNucci's continued improvement hasn't been lost on Pitt's first-year offensive coordinator Shawn Watson, a 35-year coaching veteran. Watson said the way DiNucci and Browne absorb information and their competitiveness are standout qualities.

“They both have different suits. Ben can extend plays and make plays. Max is an excellent decision maker,” Watson said. “Even though they have some differences, the one thing that I feel comfortable about is that both of them have a real good grasp of what we're doing.

“They understand it. They execute it, the decision-making aspect especially, at a real high level. Again, I think they feed off each other because whenever you have that kind of competition, everybody benefits.”

For DiNucci, a former Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, the focus has been on learning Watson's offense while refining his footwork, the timing on his throws and how he progresses on reads.

As for the pressure of competing for a starting job, he said it has not affected him.

“Every day you got to go out and practice like it's a game,” DiNucci said. “When you're at this level, there's not much room for mishaps or missteps. You have to be on your game every single practice.

“You're in the spotlight when you're competing for a starting quarterback job at a Power 5 school. That comes with a lot of pressure. But it's nothing I didn't want, so it's good.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

