Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt looks for perfect mix at offensive line
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt offensive lineman Brandon Hodges goes through drills during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt offensive lineman Alex Officer (63) and Jaryd Jones-Smith goes through drills during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 6 hours ago

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neill stands tall, but his stature is only half the story.

Pitt hit the one-third mark in training camp Wednesday — the eighth of 24 practice days — and not all of them have been what everyone expects. O'Neill, a fourth-year junior, said Tuesday was not one of the best.

“You have the ultimate goal of winning the ACC championship, but that doesn't happen without a good practice tomorrow,” he said after Tuesday's session. “I thought our offensive line had a little bit of a rough spot today in terms of practice.

“I take that responsibility as one of the leaders of the group. We have to be better tomorrow.”

It's not clear if they improved Wednesday — players and coaches were not available for comment — but the moral of the story is what's important. O'Neill isn't afraid to stand up and set an example of accountability, which will be important now that Pitt's offensive line, suddenly, has competition for playing time.

The recent addition of Brandon Hodges, a graduate transfer who started nine games at right tackle for Texas last season, will change the makeup of the line.

Hodges can play guard or tackle, putting more than one job in potential jeopardy.

“As a team and as a coaching staff and as an offensive line, you want to have someone breathing down your neck,” O'Neill said.

Offensive line coach John Peterson likes the idea of having options.

“It adds a lot of value when you bring in the right kind of people who fit the culture of what we're doing,” he said. “(Hodges) definitely has done that.”

Peterson said Hodges is “probably a more natural guard by his length (at 6-4 12, 316), but he has the foot quickness and speed and athleticism to play the perimeter.”

Hodges began practicing at right tackle after missing the first several days of training camp while his transfer documents were finalized. He eventually learn left and right guard along with the tackle spot.

The prevailing consensus is that no promises are made to players when they transfer, but Narduzzi tipped his hand in regards to his plans for Hodges and Pitt's two other graduate transfers, quarterback Max Browne (USC) and tight end Matt Flanagan (Rutgers).

“We have three great ones that are going to play a lot,” he said. “It's not like you're going to see grad transfers come in and sit on the bench or watch.

“If I could get three more like them, I would.”

Flanagan will share snaps with another transfer, sophomore Chris Clark (UCLA), and perhaps be on the field with him in two-tight end sets.

If Browne plays “a lot” as Narduzzi indicated, that means he would have won the quarterback competition with Ben DiNucci.

Meanwhile, Hodges might displace senior right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who could move to guard (although he never has played there at Pitt), sending left guard Alex Officer back to his previous position at center.

Officer said he takes periodic snaps at center, but so far he's primarily been at left guard.

Or, Hodges could play right guard in the opener while Alex Bookser serves his one-game suspension. Later, Hodges could move to left guard.

Peterson doesn't want to be caught short, so he cross-trains all of his linemen.

“Competition is healthy,” he said. “(Hodges) is the one who's adapted to what we're doing and guys have embraced him.”

He added that Hodges hasn't played much left guard so far this month, “but once he understands the schemes we are doing, he can go either side.”

“Competition and depth are real, and we're definitely going to need it.”

Said O'Neill: “So far, I give him 110 percent, A-plus.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.