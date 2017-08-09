Pitt looks for perfect mix at offensive line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coaches, however, are monitoring his activity during training camp.“Just have to be smart,” he said. ”If they tell me to do something, I'll do it. If they tell me to sit out, I'll sit out.”

Senior offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, who injured his shoulder in Pitt's spring game nearly four months ago, said he is “just about 100 percent.”“I feel good,” he said. “I feel strong. Nothing that's holding me back right now.”

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neill stands tall, but his stature is only half the story.

Pitt hit the one-third mark in training camp Wednesday — the eighth of 24 practice days — and not all of them have been what everyone expects. O'Neill, a fourth-year junior, said Tuesday was not one of the best.

“You have the ultimate goal of winning the ACC championship, but that doesn't happen without a good practice tomorrow,” he said after Tuesday's session. “I thought our offensive line had a little bit of a rough spot today in terms of practice.

“I take that responsibility as one of the leaders of the group. We have to be better tomorrow.”

It's not clear if they improved Wednesday — players and coaches were not available for comment — but the moral of the story is what's important. O'Neill isn't afraid to stand up and set an example of accountability, which will be important now that Pitt's offensive line, suddenly, has competition for playing time.

The recent addition of Brandon Hodges, a graduate transfer who started nine games at right tackle for Texas last season, will change the makeup of the line.

Hodges can play guard or tackle, putting more than one job in potential jeopardy.

“As a team and as a coaching staff and as an offensive line, you want to have someone breathing down your neck,” O'Neill said.

Offensive line coach John Peterson likes the idea of having options.

“It adds a lot of value when you bring in the right kind of people who fit the culture of what we're doing,” he said. “(Hodges) definitely has done that.”

Peterson said Hodges is “probably a more natural guard by his length (at 6-4 1⁄ 2 , 316), but he has the foot quickness and speed and athleticism to play the perimeter.”

Hodges began practicing at right tackle after missing the first several days of training camp while his transfer documents were finalized. He eventually learn left and right guard along with the tackle spot.

The prevailing consensus is that no promises are made to players when they transfer, but Narduzzi tipped his hand in regards to his plans for Hodges and Pitt's two other graduate transfers, quarterback Max Browne (USC) and tight end Matt Flanagan (Rutgers).

“We have three great ones that are going to play a lot,” he said. “It's not like you're going to see grad transfers come in and sit on the bench or watch.

“If I could get three more like them, I would.”

Flanagan will share snaps with another transfer, sophomore Chris Clark (UCLA), and perhaps be on the field with him in two-tight end sets.

If Browne plays “a lot” as Narduzzi indicated, that means he would have won the quarterback competition with Ben DiNucci.

Meanwhile, Hodges might displace senior right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who could move to guard (although he never has played there at Pitt), sending left guard Alex Officer back to his previous position at center.

Officer said he takes periodic snaps at center, but so far he's primarily been at left guard.

Or, Hodges could play right guard in the opener while Alex Bookser serves his one-game suspension. Later, Hodges could move to left guard.

Peterson doesn't want to be caught short, so he cross-trains all of his linemen.

“Competition is healthy,” he said. “(Hodges) is the one who's adapted to what we're doing and guys have embraced him.”

He added that Hodges hasn't played much left guard so far this month, “but once he understands the schemes we are doing, he can go either side.”

“Competition and depth are real, and we're definitely going to need it.”

Said O'Neill: “So far, I give him 110 percent, A-plus.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.