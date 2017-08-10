Pitt defense unproven but boasts talent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Junior outside linebacker Elijah Zeise chooses his words carefully when he's asked about the Pitt defense.

But after serious consideration, he speaks with conviction about a group that desperately needs to improve this season.

“A lot of people are looking down at us because we're so young. We lost a lot of talent,” said Zeise, a starter for the opener last season before suffering a serious ankle injury.

But his answer to that is this:

“We have a lot of talent,” he said. “It just comes down to everyone buying in and gaining the knowledge and learning the defense.

“We have some big dudes who can run.”

Only three starters from the Pinstripe Bowl against Northwestern have returned — defensive end Allen Edwards (who is continually praised by coaches as a welcome addition to the defense), outside linebacker Seun Idowu and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Safety Jordan Whitehead missed the game with a broken arm, but he is expected to return after serving a three-game suspension at the start of the season.

Zeise was restricted to covering kicks in that game after missing the previous 11, but he looks like another example of the defense's improved athleticism over coach Pat Narduzzi's first two Pitt teams.

Zeise was a wide receiver at North Allegheny, where he displayed enough speed to run past most big-school cornerbacks. But he also had the strength, size and intimidating mindset to become a shot blocker during basketball season.

Put all those traits to together, and the result is often a linebacker.

He came to Pitt under former coach Paul Chryst, who used him at wide receiver. Narduzzi was OK with that for one season before switching Zeise to linebacker two springs ago.“I was a little caught off-guard back in the beginning,” Zeise said of the move.

Now, he's happy making hits, rather than being hit.

“I think I've got my feet on the ground and gained a huge understanding of this defense,” he said. “I'm out there having fun, making plays.”

Plus, he has gained significant weight, bulking up from 195 pounds as a freshman to 230 now.

“I was pretty skinny,” he said.

Zeise and Idowu, a teammate at North Allegheny, are preparing to be the bookend outside linebackers, flanking sophomore Saleem Brightwell in the middle.Idowu, who started 12 games last season after Zeise's injury, is an example of Pitt seeking speed for its defense. In high school, he was a Wildcat quarterback, slot receiver, running back, linebacker and safety.

“He was always on the field,” Zeise said.

Defensive coordinator Josh Conklin is the man in charge of helping Narduzzi put the pieces together. He's hoping for better pass coverage from the secondary — even with an influx of youth and Whitehead's suspension — so linebackers and linemen can concentrate on stopping the opponent's run game.

Pitt lost much of its run-stopping identity late last season when Syracuse ran for 228 yards, and Northwestern gauged the Panthers defense for 248.

That's where young defensive tackles Amir Watts, Keyshon Camp and Kam Carter need to learn quickly.

“We know we're young, and we're coming together as a group,” said Camp, a redshirt freshman who often lines up with Watts, a sophomore.

At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Camp said he hasn't been bothered by the increased physicality inherent to college football. He said his biggest adjustment is getting accustomed to the speed of the game and getting the call before the ball is snapped.

“They believe in the process,” Conklin said. “They've responded really well to (defensive line) coach (Charlie) Partridge. They've taken to him.

“What you get concerned about with youth at times is, can you sustain that for fall camp? Can you sustain that into the season, not have a dropoff, not hit the wall?”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.