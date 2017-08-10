Pitt camp Day 9: Max Browne sees tight ends stepping up in George Aston's possible absence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi does not talk much about injuries, but quarterback Max Browne has a vision of what the offense might look like without fullback George Aston, who was on crutches earlier this week.

“Yeah, I have,” Browne said when asked if he's thought about how the offense might need to change without Aston, who scored 10 touchdowns last season.

“Obviously, the first impression is probably more of a tight end emphasis,” Browne said. “Which is good. Whenever you have guys like Dev (Edwards), Matt (Flanagan), Chris (Clark) to go out there, they can get the job done easily.

“It's just a new look. Not every team in the country has a fullback. We were fortunate to have one. So without that, it will be a little different. Hopefully, we can get him back at some point in the year and utilize him a little bit.”

Narduzzi said Tuesday that it's too early to make a definite prognosis on Aston's injury. He has not addressed the situation since then.

Hendrix sits out

Pitt put on the pads Thursday morning for the ninth day of training camp, and among those not participating was one of the most important players on defense, junior end Dewayne Hendrix.

An extended absence by Hendrix would be of concern, especially considering he missed most of last season with a foot injury and is being counted on to provide a pass rush this season.

“Keeping him healthy will be important,” defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said. “We want to be careful about how many reps he's taken. He has some injuries that you just can't take the pounding day in and day out.”

Also limited early in practice were defensive end James Folston, safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Malik Henderson and fullback Colton Lively.

Freshmen step up

When he was asked if any defensive backs are starting to separate from the pack, Narduzzi pointed to freshmen Damarri Mathis.

“He's one puppy who has been a football player; he's played special,” Narduzzi said. “For a young guy he doesn't blink. I've been very, very happy with him.”

He also said freshman cornerback Jason Pinnock has been impressive. “He's been true and been good.”

Safety battles

Competition for the free safety position that will be vacated by Jordan Whitehead for the first three games includes sophomore Jazzee Stocker and redshirt freshman Bricen Garner. Narduzzi said there is no clear leader at the moment.

“It's been back and forth,” the coach said. “That's what you want to see when there's competition.”

Junior Dennis Briggs is fighting off redshirt freshman Phil Campbell at strong safety.

Competition will continue Saturday when Pitt holds a closed scrimmage at Heinz Field.

Big-time visitor

Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher attended practice Thursday. “It's always a pleasure to have the boss, the big boss,” Narduzzi said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.