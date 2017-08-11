Injuries to key players aren't season-ending, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt continues to practice without several important injured players, but coach Pat Narduzzi said Friday that no one has been ruled out for the season.

“Heck, no,” he said when asked if any of the injuries are of the season-ending variety.

Otherwise, he had no updates on why fullback George Aston, cornerback Phillipie Motley, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix and defensive tackle Amir Watts -- all starters or potential starters with suspected injuries -- are not practicing with their teammates. Aston, Motley and freshman wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins were on crutches this week.

Also missing practice for non-injury related reasons were safety Jordan Whitehead and wide receiver Aaron Mathews.

Narduzzi said he will conclude the second week of his four-week training camp Saturday with a closed scrimmage at Heinz Field.

“It probably will be the biggest scrimmage of the year and I'll probably say the next one is the biggest one because it's the next one,” he said. “It's a big scrimmage to find out where we are.”

Narduzzi said he planned to prepare his team for a rigorous scrimmage by conducting a lighter practice Friday. Players wore what are called “spider pads ... with a lot less contact,” the coach said.

“Hopefully, they're mature enough to handle those (pads),” he said. “Sometimes, different teams, especially a young football team, thinks that it's going to be a day off. There are no days off during camp. Sunday, I guess is a day off.

“We're trying to freshen them up today for a big day tomorrow.”

The alignment along the offensive line remains different than what it probably will look like after the first game of the season.

Left tackle Brian O'Neill is limited while he recovers from a spring shoulder injury and right guard Alex Bookser, suspended for the opener only, has been replaced on the first team by Mike Herndon. The tackles are Jaryd Jones-Smith on the left and Brandon Hodges on the right, with Alex Officer at left guard. For now, center is a battle between Connor Dintino and walk-on Jimmy Morrissey, who was getting some reps with the first team early in Friday's practice.

Bookser was with the second team, but he has not backed off his typical practice regimen. After the whistle ended one drill, he continued running until he reached the end zone.

