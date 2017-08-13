Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt's Kollin Smith hopes to be two-sport athlete
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Pitt athletics
Pitt football helmet

Updated 6 minutes ago

If Kollin Smith eventually helps the Pitt football team, Pat Narduzzi owes track coach Alonzo Webb a thank you.

Smith said he hopes to join the football team Monday morning at practice and become that rare commodity in college athletics -- a two-sport athlete.

Smith, a three-time Maryland state track champion, played both sports for Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro. But he set aside football when he earned a track scholarship to Pitt.

“I always wanted to play football,” he said Sunday afternoon before getting in the car for the trip to Pittsburgh. “I never spoke up about it because I was on a track scholarship.”

But Frederick Douglass coach Julius Pinkney reached out to Narduzzi to gauge his interest. Narduzzi was intrigued.

“So, I gave him a call and we talked things out,” Smith said. “The tone of his voice was that he was pretty excited.”

Smith, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, played quarterback and running back in high school, but he said he may be best suited for the secondary or as a slot receiver. He said he would like to return kicks, too.

In high school, he won state championships in the 110 meter hurdles (14.7 seconds), 300 meter hurdles (39.04) and long jump (23 feet, 5 12 inches). He also was fourth in the long jump (24, 14 inch) in the New Balance Nationals at North Carolina A&T on June 18.

Before he made any definite football plans, Smith said he talked to Webb, who gave his blessing.

“I was surprised since I was on scholarship with him,” Smith said. “I didn't know how he would take it. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be given this opportunity. I really appreciate it.”

He said he will miss some fall workouts with the Pitt track team. “Some technical things, but not a lot,” Smith said.

“I'm old school,” Webb said. “I think this can benefit both (teams).”

There have not been many two-sport athletes at Pitt, but Webb and Narduzzi said earlier this year they are open to the idea. Former Pitt defensive back Anthony Dorsett was part of a school record-setting 4x100 relay team in 1995, and said he often would practice both sports on the same day in the spring.

“I would take my pads off and change into track shoes,” Dorsett said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.