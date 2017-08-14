Ready or not, Pitt's defense takes youthful approach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt's defensive coaching staff understands two realities:

1. Young players often struggle to adapt to the college game;

2. Ready or not, Pitt needs its young players.

Sophomores, redshirt freshmen and freshmen have assumed important roles on the defense in practice and in the two scrimmages this month, a situation that could prove problematic as soon as Weeks 2 and 3 against nationally ranked Penn State and Oklahoma State. Then, will they be ready in November when North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Miami appear on the schedule in consecutive weeks?

If you listen to coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Josh Conklin, there are 13 young players who they believe are practicing well enough or will eventually compete for spots on the two-deep depth chart. Nine of the 13 are freshmen or redshirt freshmen, nine are shy of their 20th birthday and six are serious contenders to open in the starting lineup Sept. 2 against Youngstown State.

They are defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones II, middle linebacker Saleem Brightwell, safeties Bricen Garner, Jazzee Stocker, Phil Campbell and Henry Miller, defensive tackles Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts and cornerbacks Dane Jackson, Therran Coleman, Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock.

The obvious truth that goes unsaid is games present a different challenge than practice. This season could turn into a proving ground and platform to launch hopes for 2018 and beyond. Yet, it also could spiral out of control, based on players' youth and inexperience.

"I think the hard part is you have to learn your job and learn your responsibilities in all the coverage checks," Conklin said. "Once they can figure out what (they're) doing, then they can worry about the offense. If you can't understand what you're supposed to be taking care of, it's hard to put it together with the offense."

Fortunately, Pitt has older players helping ease the burden of inexperience — senior defensive end Allen Edwards, senior cornerback Avonte Maddox and junior safety Dennis Briggs.

Edwards, a junior college transfer in his third season at Pitt, was one of the most consistent performers on the defense for the first two weeks of camp.

"He's been steady. His production has been good," Conklin said.

Edwards (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) is one of the best athletes on the team, but he quickly learned it takes more than strength to succeed in major college football.

"Pretty much in JUCO, you play based on raw talent," he said. "Here, it's deeper than that. You have to play with intelligence."

Next to Edwards and his bookend Dewayne Hendrix, redshirt freshman Keyshon Camp and sophomore Amir Watts are lining up at tackle, the toughest position for a young player to learn from a physical standpoint.

"I've really been encouraged with Keyshon Camp," Conklin said. "(Succeeding) is really important to him."

In the secondary, Briggs is providing a steady hand at the boundary (strong) safety position after playing all 26 games as a nickel back the past two seasons.

"Consistent, confident knows-what-he's-doing type kid," Conklin said. "I think he can get the job done."

If Briggs vacates the nickel, that opens a spot for Stocker, a sophomore, and/or Miller, a redshirt freshman.

"The lights are turned on (for Miller), and they're bright and fluorescent and there's a lot of them," Narduzzi said.

Meanwhile, Stocker and redshirt freshman Bricen Garner are competing at field (free) safety in preparation for Jordan Whitehead's three-game suspension. Garner is taking advantage of the opportunity.

"Bricen Garner is having a phenomenal camp, probably been the best, I would say, in terms of consistency and knowledge," Conklin said. "He's got a good feel for the package."

At cornerback, an unspecified injury to junior Phillipie Motley leaves a hole.

Freshmen Mathis and Pinnock are pushing second-year players Jackson and Coleman. One will start.

Conklin said cornerback is a unique position that doesn't require as much experience. Pitt asks its cornerbacks to play press man-to-man coverage that — on paper — is often as simple as covering the man in front of you.

Mathis, who lined up with the first team Monday, said he has picked off two passes, and dropped two others.

"I'm an aggressive type corner," he said. "(The defense) fits me well."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.comor via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.