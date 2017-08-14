Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi singles out scrimmage stars
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt quarterback Max Browne (4), Ben Dinucci (3) and Thomas Macvittie go through drills during practice Tuessday, Aug. 8, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 2 hours ago

Before the 12th practice of training camp Monday morning, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was still thinking about No. 11.

That was the 151-play scrimmage Saturday at Heinz Field that ended with a 52-yard, so-called game-winning field goal by Alex Kessman.

“It was good, but it was more than good,” said Narduzzi, adding players were making noise and throwing hats at Kessman as he lined up to kick. “It was through the middle and it didn't crawl over the bar.”

Among others impressing the coach were:

• Both quarterbacks. But Narduzzi isn't ready to name a starter in the competition between Max Browne and Ben DiNucci. He said he'll do so when “it's evident to everyone.” Narduzzi is giving no clues, but Browne remains the favorite.

• Freshman cornerback Damarri Mathis received praise from Narduzzi for the second time this month.

• Defensive end Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, fighting for playing time behind Dewayne Hendrix and Allen Edwards, also looked good. Hendrix, who had been out last week, practiced Monday. Defensive tackle Shane Roy also helped himself with good effort in the scrimmage.

• The coach made sure he mentioned outside linebacker Elijah Zeise. “I haven't talked about him enough,” Narduzzi said. “He's been very good. It didn't shock me, but (he was) very solid.”

• In Narduzzi's quest to find depth on the offensive line, guard Bryce Hargrove played well. “You (say), 'He's ready to go.' “

• Tight ends Matt Flanagan and Chris Clark also “did a really nice job.”

• At running back, freshmen A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley show indications of being able to help this season. “They got a lot of reps and showed they can make some plays with the ball in their hands. They just need more and we have to make sure they are doing the right thing all the time.”

When asked about Jordan Whitehead and Quintin Wirginis, Narduzzi said they haven't let their three-game suspensions affect their work in practice.

“They really haven't had a reduced role,” he said. “They're getting a lot of reps in. They are great kids and are acting like you'd like them to.”

Narduzzi said redshirt freshman Henry Miller has recently shown he belongs in the competition for playing time at strong safety with Dennis Briggs and another redshirt freshman, Phil Campbell.

“The lights are turned on (for Miller) and they're bright and fluorescent and there's a lot of them.”

He added that Briggs and Campbell are also playing well. He said Campbell's “lights were on when camp started.”

Briggs, a junior, has the edge, due to experience, Narduzzi said. “Experience is critical,” he said.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Mathews was on the field after sitting out most of the first two weeks with an unspecified off-the-field issue.

Freshman safety Paris Ford still hasn't practiced as he deals with academic problems. Narduzzi declined comment. If Ford doesn't practice this week, he'll have only another week before the team switches into exclusive game preparations for the Sept. 2 opener.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.