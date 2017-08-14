Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi singles out scrimmage stars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before the 12th practice of training camp Monday morning, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was still thinking about No. 11.

That was the 151-play scrimmage Saturday at Heinz Field that ended with a 52-yard, so-called game-winning field goal by Alex Kessman.

“It was good, but it was more than good,” said Narduzzi, adding players were making noise and throwing hats at Kessman as he lined up to kick. “It was through the middle and it didn't crawl over the bar.”

Among others impressing the coach were:

• Both quarterbacks. But Narduzzi isn't ready to name a starter in the competition between Max Browne and Ben DiNucci. He said he'll do so when “it's evident to everyone.” Narduzzi is giving no clues, but Browne remains the favorite.

• Freshman cornerback Damarri Mathis received praise from Narduzzi for the second time this month.

• Defensive end Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, fighting for playing time behind Dewayne Hendrix and Allen Edwards, also looked good. Hendrix, who had been out last week, practiced Monday. Defensive tackle Shane Roy also helped himself with good effort in the scrimmage.

• The coach made sure he mentioned outside linebacker Elijah Zeise. “I haven't talked about him enough,” Narduzzi said. “He's been very good. It didn't shock me, but (he was) very solid.”

• In Narduzzi's quest to find depth on the offensive line, guard Bryce Hargrove played well. “You (say), 'He's ready to go.' “

• Tight ends Matt Flanagan and Chris Clark also “did a really nice job.”

• At running back, freshmen A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley show indications of being able to help this season. “They got a lot of reps and showed they can make some plays with the ball in their hands. They just need more and we have to make sure they are doing the right thing all the time.”

When asked about Jordan Whitehead and Quintin Wirginis, Narduzzi said they haven't let their three-game suspensions affect their work in practice.

“They really haven't had a reduced role,” he said. “They're getting a lot of reps in. They are great kids and are acting like you'd like them to.”

Narduzzi said redshirt freshman Henry Miller has recently shown he belongs in the competition for playing time at strong safety with Dennis Briggs and another redshirt freshman, Phil Campbell.

“The lights are turned on (for Miller) and they're bright and fluorescent and there's a lot of them.”

He added that Briggs and Campbell are also playing well. He said Campbell's “lights were on when camp started.”

Briggs, a junior, has the edge, due to experience, Narduzzi said. “Experience is critical,” he said.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Mathews was on the field after sitting out most of the first two weeks with an unspecified off-the-field issue.

Freshman safety Paris Ford still hasn't practiced as he deals with academic problems. Narduzzi declined comment. If Ford doesn't practice this week, he'll have only another week before the team switches into exclusive game preparations for the Sept. 2 opener.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.