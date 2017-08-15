Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reflects after deaths of 3 coaching 'legends'
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 12:00 p.m.

The recent deaths of coaches Ara Parseghian, Dick MacPherson and Frank Broyles within 12 days of each other this month sent waves of memories throughout college football and into the office of Pitt's Pat Narduzzi.

“Growing up in the coaching profession, it's tough,” he said Tuesday morning. “There are three legends. I've had communications with all of them. My condolences to all their families.”

Narduzzi met MacPherson, a Cincinnati graduate, when he was an assistant there. He shared breakfast and a dias with Broyles in 2013 when he was named winner of the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant. Parseghian coached Narduzzi's father Bill at Miami (Ohio).

“They are great people who will be here forever, impacted a bunch of people,” Narduzzi said. “You think about all the players they went through, the thousands of players they impacted.”

Asked how he would like to be remembered, Narduzzi paused for a few seconds before answering.

“I want to be remembered for being a players' coach, one that did everything for the players, whatever I could. That's why we coach, for those guys out there (on the field).”

Narduzzi labeled this third week of training camp “the dog days.”

“The word of the day is enthusiasm. Practice 13, some of the guys start to lose their enthusiasm. I want to be known as an enthusiastic coach who had fun going out to practice every day and impacted the kids' lives.”

Players wore full pads Tuesday and will do the same Wednesday before lightening up the rest of the week for the scrimmage Saturday.

“This is when some guys will fall flat on their face and some guys will rise to the top,” Narduzzi said. “There's still stuff going on, otherwise we should just give you the depth chart and say let's go and stop practicing. There's still a lot of work to do.

“Who can you trust for a long period of time. You don't gain trust in a week.”

Two-sport athlete Kollin Smith participated in his second practice Tuesday, and is lining up in the secondary.

“The first thing I like about him is he has a good personality and is paying attention in meetings,” Narduzzi said. “He's got a smile on his face. That's the first test.”

Smith, a freshman, enrolled at Pitt on a track scholarship after winning state championships in Maryland in the long jump (his main event) and two hurdles.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

In this Thursday, April 30, 2009 file photo, former Syracuse and Massachusetts coach Dick MacPherson laughs during the announcement of the 2009 College Football Hall of Fame class at NASDAQ Marketsite in New York.
FILE - In this May 18, 1997, file photo, Ara Parseghian, former Notre Dame football coach, receives an honorary doctorate degree at the University of Notre Dame commencement ceremonies, in South Bend, Ind. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2012, file photo, former Arkansas coach and athletic director Frank Broyles is recognized during an NCAA college football game between LSU and Arkansas, in Fayetteville, Ark. Broyles, who guided the University of Arkansas to its lone national football championship and later molded the overall program as its athletic director, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at his home in Fayetteville, Ark., from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a statement from his family. He was 92. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)
