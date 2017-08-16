Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

College preseason games? Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wouldn't mind

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Wednesday morning he would be in favor of joint practices between opposing teams during training camp, an idea advanced earlier this week by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

“After practice 17-18, our guys will be sick of hitting each other, for sure,” Narduzzi said before practice 14. “It will be nice to get some new meat out there.”

Pitt's training camp runs through Aug. 26 before the team switches to game-week preparations prior to the opener Sept. 2 against Youngstown State. Unlike in the NFL, the first game for every college football team marks its initial confrontation with an opponent.

“I'm OK with it,” Narduzzi said of some type of college preseason. “We can bring Duquesne over here, whomever. Let's bring Robert Morris over. It would be great, just to go out and hit somebody different.”

Narduzzi said outsiders always ask, “How do you look? Oh, you look great against each other. What's that matter? How do match up against somebody else?”

During an appearance Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show” on NFL Network, Swinney was asked if he would support college preseason games.

“Man, I would love to have the opportunity,” he said, “even if it wasn't in public. I'd love to have the opportunity to go scrimmage another opponent. Someone you don't know much about. (Teammates) know all each other's nuances when you're on a practice field day in and day out.”

Narduzzi tried to spice up practice 13 on Tuesday -- one of the hottest days of the summer -- by ordering a 10-play drive in which first downs didn't matter.

“(Tuesday) was a melter,” he said. “We saw a lot of things, especially who was going to melt in the heat.”

He said next week he will order a similar 12-15 play drive.

Asked about wide receiver depth, Narduzzi said Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Maurice Ffrench have risen above the other reserves behind starters Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson.

“Ra-Ra (Lopes) has been very, very consistent, maybe the most consistent of all,” Narduzzi said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

