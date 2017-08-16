Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt AD Heather Lyke says stability is priority

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke sits down with reporters after her first 90 days on the job Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke sits down with reporters after her first 90 days on the job Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 27 minutes ago

It didn't take Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke long to become a Pittsburgher.

In only five months on the job, she has posed with the Stanley Cup, played Bocce in the Strip District and spent time connecting with those who really matter — the ticket-buying public.

During a 22-minute news conference Wednesday at Petersen Events Center, she said Pitt fans' general concern is “We want you to stay.”

That's understandable, considering Lyke's predecessor, Scott Barnes, left within two years of taking the job and Pitt has had five head football coaches in this decade.

But she insisted — and even seemed offended — at the notion Pitt is a stepping-stone for other opportunities and not a destination for success.

“That's probably been the biggest concern that people say, ‘Oh, keeping your coaches.' I see that as a priority and also an incredible opportunity to do that,” she said. “There's that feeling, and I recognize there has been transition.

“But I want people to realize this is an athletic department where the culture of being the best you can possibly be and going for and competing for ACC and national championships is attainable at Pitt.

“This is not a stepping-stone. It can be and should be a destination place for our coaches, our staff and our student-athletes to grow and develop. We want them to know their aspirations for what they can achieve can happen here at Pitt.”

She recognizes there are some facility gaps and deficiencies at Pitt but fixing the problem “is more of an opportunity than a concern.”

“There is a way to do it. You just have to have a vision.”

Lyke recognizes some Pitt sports haven't had the sustained success that other ACC schools enjoy.

“I don't think it's difficult (to fix),” she said. “It's a matter of focusing on it and determining what our teams need to be successful. It's a matter of people. It's a matter of facilities. It's a matter of commitment of being good across the board. Every one of our teams matter.”

With the final number of football season-ticket renewals still pending, Lyke said they are running “on target with what we projected financially.”

“Packing Heinz Field and making that an electric game-day experience is critical to our success,” she said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.