Pitt AD Heather Lyke says stability is priority

It didn't take Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke long to become a Pittsburgher.

In only five months on the job, she has posed with the Stanley Cup, played Bocce in the Strip District and spent time connecting with those who really matter — the ticket-buying public.

During a 22-minute news conference Wednesday at Petersen Events Center, she said Pitt fans' general concern is “We want you to stay.”

That's understandable, considering Lyke's predecessor, Scott Barnes, left within two years of taking the job and Pitt has had five head football coaches in this decade.

But she insisted — and even seemed offended — at the notion Pitt is a stepping-stone for other opportunities and not a destination for success.

“That's probably been the biggest concern that people say, ‘Oh, keeping your coaches.' I see that as a priority and also an incredible opportunity to do that,” she said. “There's that feeling, and I recognize there has been transition.

“But I want people to realize this is an athletic department where the culture of being the best you can possibly be and going for and competing for ACC and national championships is attainable at Pitt.

“This is not a stepping-stone. It can be and should be a destination place for our coaches, our staff and our student-athletes to grow and develop. We want them to know their aspirations for what they can achieve can happen here at Pitt.”

She recognizes there are some facility gaps and deficiencies at Pitt but fixing the problem “is more of an opportunity than a concern.”

“There is a way to do it. You just have to have a vision.”

Lyke recognizes some Pitt sports haven't had the sustained success that other ACC schools enjoy.

“I don't think it's difficult (to fix),” she said. “It's a matter of focusing on it and determining what our teams need to be successful. It's a matter of people. It's a matter of facilities. It's a matter of commitment of being good across the board. Every one of our teams matter.”

With the final number of football season-ticket renewals still pending, Lyke said they are running “on target with what we projected financially.”

“Packing Heinz Field and making that an electric game-day experience is critical to our success,” she said.

