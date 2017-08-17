Freshmen have a shot, too, at Pitt training camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Through 15 days of training camp, Pitt cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock and long snapper Cal Adomitis are among a select group of freshmen pushing for playing time.

No guarantees, but coach Pat Narduzzi indicated Thursday morning that he wouldn't hesitate to use them in games if they continue to progress.

“We're not redshirting guys to redshirt them,” he said.

Narduzzi previously had praise for Mathis. When asked about Pinnock, he appeared equally impressed.

“Pinnock keeps getting better,” he said. “Those two guys don't get tired. A lot of times, freshmen after five days, if they're not mentally exhausted, they're physically (exhausted). They've had enough.

“The tough guys can push through it. We're looking for that toughness and that guy who's going to be with you every day.

“(Mathis and Pinnock) have shown a lot of mental and physical toughness throughout.

“Jason's got a chance, too. We're not saving anybody. If he can help us on special teams, we're going to use him.”

Narduzzi said the competition at long snapper has been trimmed to Adomitis, a Central Catholic graduate, and senior Nathan Bossory after Tulsa transfer Robert Hill left the team.

“It's still a battle,” Narduzzi said.

During the early portion of camp Thursday, Adomitis was snapping for starting kicker Alex Kessman.

Several other freshmen have an opportunity to play this season, including running backs A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley and, perhaps, one tight end from the group of Charles Reeves Jr., Grant Carrigan and Tyler Sear.

Freshman wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins was performing well before a leg injury ended his on-field activity.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.