Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Freshmen have a shot, too, at Pitt training camp

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Through 15 days of training camp, Pitt cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock and long snapper Cal Adomitis are among a select group of freshmen pushing for playing time.

No guarantees, but coach Pat Narduzzi indicated Thursday morning that he wouldn't hesitate to use them in games if they continue to progress.

“We're not redshirting guys to redshirt them,” he said.

Narduzzi previously had praise for Mathis. When asked about Pinnock, he appeared equally impressed.

“Pinnock keeps getting better,” he said. “Those two guys don't get tired. A lot of times, freshmen after five days, if they're not mentally exhausted, they're physically (exhausted). They've had enough.

“The tough guys can push through it. We're looking for that toughness and that guy who's going to be with you every day.

“(Mathis and Pinnock) have shown a lot of mental and physical toughness throughout.

“Jason's got a chance, too. We're not saving anybody. If he can help us on special teams, we're going to use him.”

Narduzzi said the competition at long snapper has been trimmed to Adomitis, a Central Catholic graduate, and senior Nathan Bossory after Tulsa transfer Robert Hill left the team.

“It's still a battle,” Narduzzi said.

During the early portion of camp Thursday, Adomitis was snapping for starting kicker Alex Kessman.

Several other freshmen have an opportunity to play this season, including running backs A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley and, perhaps, one tight end from the group of Charles Reeves Jr., Grant Carrigan and Tyler Sear.

Freshman wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins was performing well before a leg injury ended his on-field activity.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.