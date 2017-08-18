Pitt's Narduzzi looking for leadership on young team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Football is played in all kinds of weather, so the wet grass Friday morning didn't stop Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi from practicing outside.

The morning rain stopped before practice started around 10 a.m., but Narduzzi appeared eager to see his young team deal with the elements on the 16th day of training camp.

“(We'll) practice in some different circumstances,” he said.

Perhaps he was in no mood to give his players a break after Thursday's practice, which he labeled an “average day.”

“They started to get some camp legs, a little tired,” he said. “As we told them (Thursday) night and (Friday) morning, they have to push through it mentally and physically and let's go. This is the time teams will become great or level off and become an average football team.”

Meanwhile, he is looking for more leadership on his young team.

“When you're in the huddle, offensively or defensively, somebody is going to pick them up and keep them going,” he said. “As opposed to if nobody says a word, they can all be downers together.

“I think we have decent leadership right now, can't say it's great. We'll find out.”

The team will practice Saturday (closed to the public) at the South Side facility, with Heinz Field unavailable due to the Steelers game Sunday.

“I wish it was at Heinz, but it's not,” he said. “It would even be more important because of where you are. I still think that's a major benefit.”

No matter the venue, Narduzzi expects changes in the depth chart — just like what happens every day, he said.

“It will get moved again this Saturday,” he said. “Anytime that depth chart is continuing to move and you're trying to get your best 11 out on all phases, it's a big day. It's a bigger day for some people, maybe more than others.”

Junior left tackle Brian O'Neill, maybe the most important player on offense next to the quarterback, could practice fully for the first time next week, Narduzzi said. Coaches have been closely monitoring O'Neill's shoulder injury suffered in the spring game four months ago.

“He's done a lot,” Narduzzi said. “He feels great. It's probably more of the coaches' (concerns) than how he feels. He's doing a lot of individual work, some group work, blocking, pass protecting. He's done it all.”

He added that there's “no chance” O'Neill won't be ready for the opener Sept. 2.

Other points of interest addressed this morning:

• Narduzzi said defensive tackle Kam Carter is on the cusp of competing for a starting job.

“Some days he has and some days he hasn't,” he said. “He's sometimes. We're trying to get him all the time. But he's done some good things. He's been very, very coachable and working at it.”

• Sophomore and first-time starting middle linebacker Saleem Brightwell is getting more confident with the calls he needs to make to align the defense properly.

“He feels more confident leading the defense,” Narduzzi said. “So much better right now than he did in the spring. He has a mouthful before the ball is snapped.”

• Four players continue to work at center: Walk-on Jimmy Morrissey, Connor Dintino, Alex Officer and Alex Bookser.

Narduzzi said there's been more cross-training on the line than in his previous two seasons at Pitt, including using Bookser at guard, tackle and center.

“We have a lot of versatile guys and we're trying to find where they fit.”

Narduzzi declined to answer when asked about freshman safety Paris Ford's progress with his academic issues.