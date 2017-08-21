Paris Ford eligible, practicing with Pitt football team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt freshman safety Paris Ford, academically ineligible for the first three weeks of training camp, practiced with his teammates Monday morning for the first time this summer.

His academic issues are cleared up and coach Pat Narduzzi said Ford is in school. But Narduzzi indicated it would be a “miracle” if Ford doesn't redshirt this season.

“He's been here for a couple of days,” Narduzzi said.

Expectations for Ford will tempered initially.

“Expectations-wise, he's 17 days late,” Narduzzi said. “We're not saying 'Let's go, Paris. You're the savior.'

“That isn't going to happen. In my opinion, he's going to redshirt. If something else happens besides that, it's a miracle pretty much. It's too hard to come in as a kid like that.”

But Narduzzi is happy to have his star recruit from this year's class.

“It's nice to get everybody you signed here. Some guys get here slower,” the coach said.

Narduzzi announced Ford's appearance with a bit of drama, more than he displayed at any of his previous morning media briefings over the past three seasons.

“I have a little surprise for you guys,” he said while blowing his whistle to summon Ford in front of reporters. “You've got seven seconds (he told Ford).”

“I'm here. It's that time,” said Ford, a Steel Valley graduate. “I've been waiting for this moment.”