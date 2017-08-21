Pitt notebook: Freshmen A.J. Davis, Damarri Mathis, Jason Pinnock emerging

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coaches insist competition for playing time continues throughout the season, but at least two position battles are coming into focus after three weeks of training camp.

And they both involve freshmen.

Running back A.J. Davis, cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock have been impressive, coach Pat Narduzzi said.

“A.J. Davis continues to prove he can play this year,” Narduzzi said. “He can catch the ball. He had a nice screen the other day. The great thing is he's got wiggle. He can catch the ball, and he can block. He's pretty physical.”

How much Davis plays will depend on veterans Qadree Ollison, Chawntez Moss and Darrin Hall. Based on Narduzzi's comments, Davis might have pulled ahead of freshman running back Todd Sibley in the quest to avoid a redshirt.

The starting cornerback job opposite senior Avonte Maddox has been whittled down to sophomore Dane Jackson (Quaker Valley), Mathis and, possibly, Pinnock.

“Dane Jackson and Mathis are in a battle right now. I'd say a real good battle,” Narduzzi said.

He also mentioned Pinnock, who had an attention-grabbing interception near the end zone Saturday early in the scrimmage.

“Pinnock continues to get better, too,” the coach said, reaching behind his back to illustrate how Pinnock made the catch. “It was like, ‘Whoa.' His eyes turned around for the ball.

With that interception, Pinnock accomplished one of the goals of defensive backs in this camp: getting around the ball and making a play. Secondary coach Renaldo Hill called it “an amazing pick.” He added, “This fight is not over.”

Scrimmage stuff

Narduzzi said the offense won the scrimmage, 46-40, with the defense making it close with a surge at the end. He said the defense held in three two-minute situations.

“The defense was down early, and they came storming back,” he said. “Even though our guys were a little exhausted as you're going to be (after three weeks), I thought there was great energy. We cleaned up a lot of things from the first scrimmage that we wanted to get done. They're listening.”

He added the offense recorded its “best scrimmage to date.”

Roy and Camp at DT

Narduzzi indicated redshirt freshman Keyshon Camp is emerging as a starter at defensive tackle next to junior Shane Roy.

“It's great to have that leadership out of Shane,” Narduzzi said. “He's been steady, consistent. He's just doing everything right.”

Panthers recognized

Pitt received 23 voting points in the Associated Press preseason poll to stand 32nd overall. Four Pitt opponents are in the Top 25 — No. 6 Penn State, No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 18 Miami and No. 21 Virginia Tech. West Virginia is 22nd.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.