Pitt lands 3-star corner from Florida
Updated 53 minutes ago
Pitt reached back into the Florida talent pool, getting a verbal commitment from cornerback Marquis Williams of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COMMITTED 954✈️Steel City ✨ #H2P Blessings A Day to Remember ✨ ✨ pic.twitter.com/wPL02DzCQU— Marquis Williams (@Williamsisland4) August 22, 2017
He is Pitt's first 2018 verbal commit from Florida after the Panthers landed seven from its 24-man class last year. Pitt has 13 seniors in its current class.
Williams, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He chose Pitt over Minnesota and Wisconsin — his final three choices — but he has scholarship offers from several other Power 5 schools, including Penn State, Clemson, Michigan State, N.C. State and Louisville.
He is rated the 35th cornerback in the nation and 78th overall prospect in Florida, according to Rivals.
Williams' uncle, former Minnesota defensive back Tyrone Carter, won the Jim Thorpe Award in 1999 and later played for the Steelers.
Williams is the second defensive back to commit to the Panthers, joining Justin Tallandier of Hyattsville, Md.