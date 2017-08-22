Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

It's official: Max Browne named Pitt starting QB

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Pitt quarterback Max Browne takes a snap during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi decided Tuesday it was time to clear up the worst-kept secret of the summer when he named Max Browne his starting quarterback. The announcement came after the team's 19th practice of training camp.

Ben DiNucci, a Pine-Richland graduate who is the only player in Pennsylvania scholastic history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, will be the No. 1 backup, Narduzzi said.

Browne, a former five-star quarterback who was a backup through most of his four seasons at USC, will be the third transfer to start at quarterback for Pitt in five seasons. The first two — Tom Savage and Nathan Peterman — are in the NFL.

Narduzzi has long insisted Browne and DiNucci were competing for the starting job. That appeared to be the case, but last week offensive coordinator Shawn Watson said Browne was getting most of the snaps with the first team.

This is the second consecutive summer that Browne has won a starting job in training camp. He started last season as the starter at USC and completed 58 of 93 passes for 507 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. But he was benched in favor of Sam Darnold when the Trojans started the season 1-2.

After graduating from USC, Browne will have only one season of eligibility at Pitt.

Pitt has more quarterback depth than it has enjoyed in recent seasons, with DiNucci, a sophomore, redshirt freshman Thomas MacVittie and freshman Kenny Pickett. Plus, Pitt has Nick Patti, a three-star prospect from Montvale, N.J., in its class of 2018.

