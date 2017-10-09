Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt's Ben DiNucci can expect increased expectations as the starting quarterback

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Pitt coach Pat Naduzzi has turned over the offense to sophomore quarterback Ben DiNucci, a promotion that brings with it increased expectations.

“Our team is continuing to grow in a lot of different spots,” Narduzzi said of the Panthers (2-4). “And it will have to grow faster there.

“Ben DiNucci's the guy. Ben's got a ton of ability. He needs to relax in the pocket and identify who he's supposed to read and throw the ball and manage the run game properly so everything clicks.

“Everybody can give you more. What you've done so far is OK, but we need more. He's got more.” While emphasizing the job belongs to DiNucci while Max Browne recovers from a serious injury to his throwing arm, Narduzzi also praised the development of freshman quarterback Kenny Pickett, the new backup.

“We have a lot of confidence in Kenny Pickett as well,” the coach said. “Kenny is probably as mentally prepared as any freshman quarterback in the country, I think he's way ahead of where DiNucci was as a freshman, mentally.”

Pickett has passed redshirt freshman Thomas MacVittie on the depth chart, with Narduzzi pointing out Pickett “is just a little bit ahead of him mentally.”“(MacVittie) is another exceptional athlete,” Narduzzi said. “Thomas played receiver for a long time in high school, doesn't have a lot of reps there. He is a talented kid. We still have faith in him as well.”DiNucci can expect increased scrutiny this week while preparing to play No. 20 N.C. State on Saturday at Heinz Field.

“I might take his phone away from him,” Narduzzi said. “Does he tweet? I'll take something away from him. Maybe take his video games.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

