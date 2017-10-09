Pitt notebook: Pat Narduzzi works to instill discipline

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes, losses can't be avoided. But Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said a lack of discipline is something he won't tolerate.To that end, he has disciplined six players this year — from suspensions to outright dismissals — with the latest turning up Saturday when sophomore running back Chawntez Moss was suspended indefinitely.

At his weekly news conference Monday, Narduzzi was asked if some players were not hearing his message of accountability and doing the right things.

“Everybody is different,” he said. “You know, the message is getting communicated, I can tell you that.

“Like I said in the past: We will be a disciplined football team. We're going to do little things right, from tucking our shirts in on trips.

“I think as soon as you let some of those things go — and obviously (Moss') was not a tucking-your-shirt-in problem — but those are how small the details are that we're working on and developing.”

A smaller senior class might have contributed to the problem, Narduzzi said.

“I think when you're a young football team, and you don't have a lot of seniors sitting in that front row that have command of the (meeting) room like we did a year ago, that there's always going to be those issues.”

Narduzzi said student-athletes are growing up in a different era.

“There's little things that our kids are growing up in the world that we didn't have to (endure), and we've just got to stay on the little things.

“If you aren't detailed off the field, you won't be detailed on the field, and that's the emphasis we're trying to make.”

What about Davis?

The loss of Moss did not impact freshman A.J. Davis, who had one carry for 2 yards — giving him seven for 16 this season. Narduzzi indicated Davis cut the wrong way on his only run.

“He's supposed to break it outside. He cuts it back inside,” Narduzzi said. “He's still a young guy that I want to get him more carries, and I told him before the game, ‘We want to get you more carries,' and, then, I'm not subbing guys in.

“(Assistant coaches) have to go with who they feel understands what they're doing. I want to see the guy go and see if he can be a difference maker for us. But I wish he'd get more reps. I really do.”

He keeps going and going ...

Monitoring Jordan Whitehead's workload will be tricky as he desperately is needed on both sides of the ball.

Whitehead, a starting safety, is Pitt's second-leading rusher (132 yards on 10 carries) after gaining 73 on seven against Syracuse.

But he showed up in Narduzzi's office Sunday without a scratch.

“He comes in my office all smiles,” he said. “He's a great kid who wants to go.”

Still, Narduzzi understands the risks.

“When you take 80 snaps on defense and eight or nine on offense and special teams as well — you're the personal protector on the punt team — he's got too many, and you don't see it because he keeps going. He never says, ‘Coach, I need a blow.' But when you start missing tackles, it affects everybody.”

Kessman honored

Kicker Alex Kessman was named the ACC specialist of the week after kicking field goals of 49, 42 and 56 yards.

Narduzzi joked the longest of the three — setting a Carrier Dome record and tying a Pitt standard — would have been good from 56 1⁄ 2 yards.

Duke kickoff

Pitt's game at Duke on Oct. 21 was assigned a 12:20 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by WTAE-TV.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.