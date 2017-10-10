Pitt likes its backup plan in Kenny Pickett at QB

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before the practice week began, Ben DiNucci and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi huddled to discuss the change in leadership at quarterback.

“He just said, ‘You're the guy now. Play like it,' ” DiNucci said. “ ‘I don't think it's going to be a problem getting the other guys to follow you. You're one of the more natural leaders we have.' ”

And, with Max Browne nursing a serious arm injury for at least the next two weeks, the torch was passed. DiNucci will start Saturday at Heinz Field against No. 20 N.C. State.

But this is Pitt. Situations seldom play out cleanly.

Narduzzi has all but promised freshman Kenny Pickett, the new No. 1 backup, will play at some point after he was forced into the game for the final snap last Saturday at Syracuse.

Speaking of leaders, Pickett showed the ability to be one at an early age.

About a decade ago, Ocean Township (N.J.) High School coach Don Klein became aware of Pickett, at the time a promising 9-year-old in the Oakhurst youth league.

A year later, Pickett attended Klein's camp and was running a seven-on-seven drill as the quarterback.

“Kids came back to the huddle, ‘Throw me the ball. Throw me the ball,' ” Klein said.

“Kenny said, ‘I'm going to throw the ball to the player who gives us the best chance to score.' For a 10-year-old kid to have that type of awareness is rare.”

At the varsity level, Pickett usually found his man. He was a three-year starter, throwing for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns and rushing for 873 and 17 scores. As a 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore, he led No. 8 seed Ocean Township to a playoff victory against the top-seeded team.

No one was surprised.

Pickett, now 6-2, 215 pounds, was a baseball player of some note, an outfielder who, Klein said, was good at tracking fly balls. Yet, in the spring, Pickett didn't neglect football.

“After baseball, he'd go into the gym and get his run in and throw until 11, 12 o'clock at night,” Klein said.

Pickett confirmed the story, adding he also found time to meet his teammates for 7-on-7 and weightlifting. On cold days, they went inside.

Lights?

“The janitors hooked me up,” Pickett said. “Wake up and do it all over again.”

Klein called Pickett “the hardest worker I've been around in 12 years. First guy in, last guy out.

“I use the word obsessed, and it can have a negative connotation, but he was obsessed to reach his goals.”

Klein said the word to Pickett's face during the summer going into his senior year.

“That's a little much,” Pickett said. “But then, I'm sitting down watching other college games, and I'm studying the defense, instead of watching the game like a normal person. I'm probably headed toward the obsessed side a little bit.”

Pickett graduated early and enrolled at Pitt in January, a move that probably helped him ascend the depth chart.

“I came in thinking I was going to be the guy Jan. 3 when I stepped on campus,” he said. “When you have that mindset, it's not like, ‘Oh, my God. It's my time.' It's ‘Let's go win the game.' ”

Pickett said losing his redshirt season at Syracuse doesn't matter.

“The bullets were flying,” he said. “You really don't think, ‘This is my redshirt.' You really don't care. You want to win the game.”

So far, Narduzzi has offered no details on how he plans to use his quarterbacks — other than DiNucci will start. DiNucci also started at Georgia Tech on Sept. 23, but he was replaced by Browne in the fourth quarter.

“I just need to slow down my mind and read my keys and everything else will be good,” DiNucci said. “If a guy goes this way, throw it this way. If a guy goes that way, throw it that way.”

DiNucci is a one-and-a-half years older than the 19-year-old Pickett and has worked with three offensive coordinators at Pitt. The one who recruited him, Jim Chaney, left for Georgia after the 2015 season.

DiNucci said he learned to roll with the annual transitions, putting a little bit from each one (Chaney, Matt Canada and Shawn Watson) in his experience bank.

“You can always take that as a positive,” he said. “Different coaches have different ways of looking at different stuff.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.