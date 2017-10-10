Pitt notebook: Kicker Alex Kessman gaining confidence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt failed to convert a third down as the third quarter ended last Saturday at Syracuse's Carrier Dome, so the punt team was summoned.

An alert teammate approached kicker Alex Kessman and said, “We're in field-goal range. Go up to coach (Pat) Narduzzi and say something.”

Kessman's not shy, so he did. The break between periods gave him enough time to state his case.

“I ran out there and said, ‘Hey, coach. Let me hit it,' ” he said.

“He said, ‘How far is it?'

“I said, ‘56.'

“He stopped and thought about it for a second and said, ‘All right, let's go.' ”

The kick hit the crossbar and bounced through — a Carrier Dome record. It also tied the Pitt record set by Chris Blewitt at Georgia Tech in 2015.

The kick extended Kessman's streak of successful field goal tries to four — it was his third of the day — and gave him a boost to knock down another milestone Saturday at Heinz Field. He is 0 for 3 on Pitt's home field.

“It can be windy, and it swirls,” he said, “but if I kick a straight ball and a clean ball, the wind shouldn't affect the way I kick.”

Narduzzi said the kick at the Carrier Dome “was a little scary,” especially when Syracuse put a returner in the end zone, hoping for a short kick.

“I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Our O-line better cover here.' ”

When he boarded the bus after the game, Kessman said there were several messages on his phone, including one from Blewitt. “He blew my phone up a little bit.”

When he was named ACC Specialist of the Week Monday, Kessman was the victim of some good-natured locker room ribbing, but he knows his teammates and his coach have his back.

“Besides the teasing, they're excited for me, proud of me, but the biggest thing is they trust me,” Kessman said.

No Piesman watch

Junior offensive tackle Brian O'Neill scored two touchdowns on trick plays last season, earning him the Piesman Trophy as the nation's most versatile lineman.

But he doesn't expect any similar plays this season.

“Not to my knowledge, so far,” he said. “You can't expect that. I have a lot more other responsibilities to worry about, getting my offensive line playing at a much higher level. We're working on it and getting close.

“We've been able to move down guys, but we have to improve on getting to the second level a little bit better. We can block the down linemen, but if you can't block the linebackers and safeties, you're going to have some issues.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.