Pitt football loses tight end recruit Jay Symonds
Updated 19 hours ago
Tight end Jay Symonds, a two-star prospect from Cambridge, Mass., said on Twitter he has decommitted from Pitt and plans to enroll at Stanford next year. Symonds, 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, is a senior at Buckingham, Browne & Nichols High School. He was the first player to commit to Pitt from the Class of 2018.
Very excited and proud to commit to Stanford University! ⚪️ #IntellectualBrutality #GoStanford @CoachDavidShaw @Coach_Gould @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/kMCYYIYOgE— Jay Symonds Jr (@JaySymonds24) October 8, 2017
Pitt has 13 verbal commitments, including tight end Matt Alaimo, a teammate of quarterback and Pitt commit Nick Patti at St. Joseph's High School in Montvale, N.J.
Pitt also lost a targeted running back Friday night when running back Cole Beck of Blacksburg, Va., committed to Virginia Tech. Beck's other two finalists were Pitt and North Carolina.
Steve Wiltfong, recruiting analyst for 247sports.com, called Beck "one of the fastest players in America."
#VaTech landed one of the fastest players in America tonight in local recruit Coleton Beck. Major juice staying home for the #Hokies . https://t.co/3ULim82l0j— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 7, 2017