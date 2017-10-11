Pitt aims to balance workload for 2-way star Jordan Whitehead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The word around the Pitt training facility is that Jordan Whitehead can do anything on a football field — just don't wear him out.

He has ascended to sixth on the team in tackles (19) after playing safety for only three games.

He has rushed for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries — not counting a successful 2-point conversion run — and he's already Pitt's second-most productive running back.

He's one of the top two-way players in college football this season, along with Iowa State middle linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning, who leads his team in tackles (54) while rushing for 36 yards and throwing for 25.

Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson isn't afraid to admit that during staff meetings, “I lobby hard for (Whitehead). I lobby very hard for him.”

But Whitehead is listed as a safety. He attends those meetings and only gets to sit down with the offense on his free time.

The demands placed on him by the defensive coaches are considerable. He plays the free and strong positions on both sides of the field, moving back and forth to the area the opponent is expected to attack.

“Where he can be more effective within the scheme,” secondary coach Renaldo Hill said.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said Whitehead was on the field Saturday for 98 snaps, including 80 of Syracuse's 91 offensive plays.

How many offensive snaps does Watson want Pitt's best defensive player to take?

“As many as Pat will let me have with him,” he said.

Which is why Watson put his head in the computer and drew up some pass plays for Whitehead to take into a game, possibly as early as Saturday against N.C. State at Heinz Field.

“He continues to challenge us with what we can do with him,” Watson said.

There are pass plays in the playbook with Whitehead's name on them, but using them is another matter. At least Watson has planted a seed with N.C. State defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable.

After all, for all his physical and mental gifts — speed, power and instincts — Whitehead is still made of flesh and blood, with only one set of lungs. He has his limitations, like everyone else.

“I didn't do bad on offense,” Whitehead said of the Syracuse game where he carried seven times for 73 yards and a touchdown and was second in tackles with nine. “I could have done way better on defense, missed a couple tackles, a couple passes, interceptions, opportunities. Me just trying to do too much.”

Narduzzi admitted, “We can't wear him out, and I felt like we wore him out a little bit Saturday in the second half defensively.”

Hill and strength coach Dave Andrews must be diligent in ensuring a fatigued or out-of-breath Whitehead isn't manning Pitt's last line of defense.

“I try to talk to Jordan and see where he's at,” Hill said. “How are you feeling? Can you push forward? Do we need to get another guy in there?

“I have to make sure I have a balance on my end because if I don't, he'll try to stay out there for the entire game.”

Which wouldn't be a bad idea, if Whitehead could handle it physically. Pitt's running game mostly struggles when Whitehead isn't carrying the ball.

He averages 13.2 yards on 10 carries while everyone else gets 2.8 on 201. Plus, the defense has improved progressively since Whitehead returned from a three-game suspension Sept. 23.

Whitehead said he missed “four or five” plays of Syracuse's final possession after his 2-point run cut the Pitt deficit to three. He carried three other times during the touchdown drive, gaining 24 yards.

“Coach Andrews, he watches everything,” Whitehead said. “He tells me to keep hydrating and a couple plays and I'll be ready.”

Watson said Whitehead, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, could be a feature running back on the Power 5 level.

“I think he's pretty special,” Watson said. “The durability thing and his size over a long haul might be a factor in that, but the athletic part, the instinctual part, he certainly has those.”

He can take a hit, too, but he admits, “Getting hit takes a little toll on your body.”

“I try to stay in the training room as much as possible, keep the body healthy.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.