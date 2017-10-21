Pitt running back Darrin Hall hits huge plays in win over Duke

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DURHAM, N.C. — Pitt quarterback Ben DiNucci can't see the future, but he had a feeling running back Darrin Hall had a big game in him.

DiNucci told Hall as much before Saturday's game at Duke.

“This is your time to bust a few big ones,” DiNucci said.

Hall did just that in the Panthers' 24-17 ACC road win over the Blue Devils. The junior running back ran for a career-high 254 yards and three touchdowns in a much-needed win for the Panthers (3-5, 1-3 ACC).

Hall had touchdown runs of 79, 92 and 4 yards as the Panthers won for the fourth time in five ACC meetings with Duke (4-4, 1-4).

Like any good running back, he was eager to give his blockers credit.

“When our offensive line blocks like that, it's easy to open up stride and finish the run,” said Hall, who also had a career-high 24 carries.

The Panthers entered the game looking to get their running game going. They hadn't had a back top 100 yards all season and ranked No. 113 in the country and last in the ACC, in rushing offense with 113.7 yards per game.

Safety Jordan Whitehead sealed the win with an interception at the Pitt 8-yard line with 45 seconds left.

Hall had 110 yards by the end of the first half. He popped a 79-yard touchdown run at 7:23 in the first quarter to put Pitt up 7-0. He was just getting warmed up.

Hall hadn't run for more than 52 yards in a game this season and had only 108 before Saturday.

“A lot of the games I was barely in, but I always practiced hard and I knew when my time was up I had to make plays,” Hall said.

No one on the Pitt side was surprised when Hall did just that Saturday.

“He's the nicest kid in the world,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He doesn't say a word, just every day he goes out and works. He's not a high-maintenance guy. He's a low-maintenance (guy), as low as you get.”

Duke, which started the season 4-0 but has lost four in a row, took a 10-7 lead on a 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to running back Shaun Wilson at 8:33 in the third quarter.

The Devils used another mix-up by Pitt's defense to take a 17-7 lead on a 39-yard pass from Jones to receiver T.J. Rahming with 28 seconds left in the quarter.

“Really, we gave them two plays in the third quarter that were really ‘gimmes,' ” Narduzzi said.

But Hall was there to make up for the mistakes. With Pitt down 17-7, he uncorked the 92-yarder, the longest touchdown run in school history.

The Panthers' defense forced a three-and-out and gave the ball back to Hall and the offense. DiNucci, who finished with 149 passing yards, led a seven-play, 95-yard drive for the go-ahead score.

Receiver Jester Weah had two long catches on the drive — one for 25 yards and another for 49 — to set up Hall's third score, a 4-yarder, for a 21-17 lead at 10:48 in the fourth quarter.

Duke drove down to Pitt's 18-yard line on the subsequent drive, which was extended by a defensive pass interference call on fourth-and-23, but kicker Austin Parker missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt.

Pitt kicker Alex Kessman added a 45-yard field goal with 1:41 left for the final margin.

It was the emergence of Hall, and the running game (season-high 336 yards on 57 carries), that gave Pitt the win and kept its flickering bowl hopes alive.

“We haven't really been running the ball well,” Hall said. “We've been preaching just to stay on our track, finish runs and today we actually showed up.”

Joe Giglio is a freelance writer.