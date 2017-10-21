Pitt football notebook: Ben DiNucci goes the distance at quarterback

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DURHAM, N.C. — Pitt didn't need two quarterbacks to beat Duke. Sophomore Ben DiNucci made sure of that.

DiNucci went the distance in the Panthers' 24-17 win at Duke on Saturday. The third-year sophomore didn't have eye-popping numbers — 8 of 18 for 149 yards — but he managed the game and took care of the ball for his first win as the Panthers starter.

“He did a good job with the ball and made good decisions,” coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi used freshman quarterback Kenny Pickett briefly in the second half of last week's home loss to N.C. State. Pickett didn't play Saturday.

“There was no reason to,” Narduzzi said.

With starter Max Browne out for the year with a shoulder injury, DiNucci seemed to have the job settled until Narduzzi turned to Pickett against N.C. State. In practice Thursday, Narduzzi asked DiNucci when he thought Pickett would be needed on Saturday at Duke.

“He says (to me), ‘He's not,'” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi defended his decision to switch quarterbacks against N.C. State by pointing out it helped motivate DiNucci.

“When you know the coaches don't hesitate to put somebody in there, it makes you prepare harder,” Narduzzi said.

DiNucci, in his third start of the season, was happy with the win.

“I was able to stay in the game the whole game, and it was good,” he said. “Every game is not going to perfect. There are still things I need to work on.”

Maddox injured

Pitt senior cornerback Avonte Maddox appeared to injure his right shoulder on a play near the Pitt sideline with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter.

Maddox got tangled with Duke receiver Scott Bracey and broke up a pass attempt. As the two went to the ground, the personnel on the Pitt sideline immediately attended to Maddox.

Maddox didn't play the rest of the game and had his right arm in a sling after the game. Narduzzi declined to discuss the injury after the game.

Junior Phillipie Motley played well in relief of Maddox. Narduzzi is concerned about the depth in the secondary going forward.

“We walked into the game feeling really good about our depth in the secondary,” Narduzzi said. “We walked out of the game, going, ‘Holy cow, We've got to count on young guys right now.' ”

Record breaker

When you go to a school that produced Tony Dorsett, Curtis Martin and James Conner, it's hard to find room in the record books.

Darrin Hall found a way in there with his 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It was the longest in school history and longest since George McLaren ran for a 91-yard score against Syracuse in 1917.

“They were all reasons I came to Pitt,” Hall said in reference to Dorsett, Martin and Conner. “To be in the record books is amazing.”

Hall surpassed his career-high (103 vs. Miami in 2015) for yards in the first half. He also smashed his previous record for rushing attempts (14 at Iowa in 2015).

The three touchdowns in the game also matched his career total.

Joe Giglio is a freelance writer.